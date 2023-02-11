Microsoft Outlook will soon prevent you from sending reactions on some mails

Microsoft introduced the ability to react to Outlook emails last year but it now wants to make the necessary adjustment to it to give senders more control over reactions functionality. Microsoft is currently working on a new feature for Outlook that will let the senders decide if they want receivers to react to certain emails.

Microsoft's "suite of improvements" for Outlook includes giving the senders the option to disallow senders from reacting to emails. Senders will be able to make this change before hitting the Send button on Outlook. Admins can also decide which emails are eligible to get reactions and which are not.

Microsoft is targeting to release this capability across all major platforms where Outlook is supported. As per Microsoft 365 roadmap, it will be available for Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, and the web. However, it will be a targeted release, with Microsoft 365 Insiders getting it before everyone else. "Disallow Reactions on an email" is expected to be generally available in June this year.

June will be an exciting month for Outlook users as more useful features are lined up to be released during that time. One of the changes includes the ability to set flexible working hours in Outlook, which is also expected to arrive in June. But before that happens, Outlook users will finally be able to update their profile cards with pronouns, coming next month.

