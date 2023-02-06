Steam Next Fest returns with hundreds of demos to try out from upcoming games

Valve has kicked off the first Steam Next Fest of 2023, the latest event in the digital demo festival scene that has picked up in recent years. The February 2023 Edition of Steam Next Fest is running for a week starting now, offering PC gamers free hands-on experiences for hundreds of upcoming games.

The Next Fest Hub page is the place to go to find all the games available in this latest digital trade show. It helpfully splits up the massive number of games into genres up top, while also providing a large range of tags below to filter the results even further to match your exact taste in games.

Demos can be installed straight from the hub area by clicking the handy Install Demo button when hovering over any game banner, removing the need to even visit their store pages. Moreover, livestreams featuring the available games, as well as their developers, are running throughout the event from the same hub page.

Valve is also making use of its store algorithms to offer recommendations for each Steam user depending on their previously played games. For those looking to jump in to the latest and greatest demos, it is possible to pick out the experiences shaping up to be the most popular options in the entire festival too. For this, the Popular Upcoming, Most Wishlisted, and Daily Active Demo Player categories can be used.

While the demo event just kicked off, some favorites are already forming. These include the dungeon crawler Dark and Darker, the interdimensional survival game Voidtrain, the full release of Darkest Dungeon II, System Shock remake, and the post-apocalyptic city-builder Infection Free Zone, among others.

Filled with gems ranging from indie developers to high-profile publishers, the Steam Next Fest February 2023 Edition is running from now until February 13, 10am PST.