WhatsApp Android Beta will let you set default media upload quality

The Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a media upload quality option, allowing users to share photos and videos in their preferred quality by default. WABetaInfo discovered the underdevelopment feature in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.5.6, which is now available through the Google Play Beta Program.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.5.6: what's new?



A screenshot of the feature shared by the website suggests WhatsApp will add the option to choose media upload quality on the 'Storage and data' page in the messaging app. It reads that the high-quality setting can use up to 5x space for photos and 2x space for videos.

The unreleased feature builds on top of the work WhatsApp has done in recent months. Last year, it introduced the ability to share HD photos and HD videos in chats. However, a slight inconvenience might be that users have to choose the high-quality option every time they share some media.

With that said, WhatsApp's media upload quality option is not yet available to testers, and there is no word on its release date. While the feature will reduce some taps for the users, they'll still have to use share media as a document to send videos in their original quality.

That's because WhatsApp's HD media option offers a resolution equivalent to 720p, whereas flagship smartphones these days are capable of recording videos in up to 8K resolution. For that, WhatsApp lets you send media as a document with a maximum file size of 2GB.

The instant messaging app is also working on Passkeys support and support for third-party chats to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Building more on its Channels feature, WhatsApp added voice notes, polls, and support for up to 16 admins.