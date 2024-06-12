WhatsApp beta starts blocking screenshots of profile photos for some users

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to improve user privacy on its instant messaging platform. As per WABetaInfo, an upcoming safeguard will block users from taking screenshots of profile photos of other users.

The unreleased feature is now rolling out to some users running WhatsApp beta for iOS v24.12.10.74, the website reports, adding that some testers running previous beta releases might be able to access it.

While WhatsApp features like end-to-end encryption might prevent anyone from eavesdropping on messages, it doesn't stop them from taking screenshots. Among various possibilities, taking screenshots of a profile photo could allow a bad actor to impersonate someone on WhatsApp. However, if you decide to block someone on WhatsApp, any changes you make to your profile picture won't be visible to the blocked person.

Image via WABetaInfo

WhatsApp has been working on the ability to block profile photo screenshots since last month. The feature is meant to offer an additional layer of protection, preventing unauthorized users from taking screenshots and sharing images without permission.

"To protect everyone's privacy on WhatsApp, the screen capture has been blocked," reads the warning message displayed when WhatsApp stops a user from attempting a screenshot of a profile photo.

Nonetheless, the website notes that bad actors may still be able to capture screenshots by using a camera or other devices. However, WhatsApp's unreleased feature might reduce, if not completely stop, the unauthorized use of people's profile photos.

The feature adds to the privacy and safety updates Whatsapp has launched in the last couple of years. For instance, you can hide your "last seen" and "online" status in the app, set an expiration date for messages, hide confidential chats, silence unknown callers, and send view-once messages. More recently, WhatsApp added support for Passkeys that let you log in to the app using biometric methods such as facial recognition, fingerprint, or passcode.

Source: WABetaInfo