WhatsApp beta is working on music sharing for video calls and HD media for Status updates

WhatsApp is currently working on the ability to share high-quality photos and videos as Status updates in the app. WABetaInfo spotted the underdevelopment HD Status feature in WhatsApp beta for Android v2.23.26.3, adding that the feature isn't yet available for testing.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.26.3: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on a feature to send high-quality photos and videos to status, and it will be available in a future update of the app!



🔗 https://t.co/DTKqC5ZMse pic.twitter.com/JM9U00jbdC — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 6, 2023

The instant messaging app already allows users to send HD photos and HD videos to other users and groups. As per a screenshot posted by the website, a new "HD" button will show up in the drawing editor while creating a WhatsApp Status to upload media in HD quality.

For the unversed, WhatsApp Status works similarly to Instagram Stories and lets you share text, photo, video, and GIF content for up to 24 hours. You can find Status updates in the Updates tab but you and the other person need to be in each other's contacts to send and receive Status updates.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.25.10.72: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on a feature to share music audio during a video call, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/ZHMdf5RG7U pic.twitter.com/95dsVUbqOV — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 6, 2023

WhatsApp beta for iOS v23.25.10.72 suggests a future update will allow users to share music audio during video calls. While it isn't ready for beta testers as of now, a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows a preview of the underdevelopment feature.

WhatsApp introduced screen sharing for video calls on Android, iOS, and Windows earlier this year, but it doesn't allow audio for shared content, such as YouTube, Netflix, or video games. The underdevelopment feature will bring WhatsApp closer to FaceTime which lets users watch movies or listen to music together during video calls via SharePlay.

Building more on its username feature that is yet to reach the stable version, WhatsApp recently started working on the ability to search usernames in the app. It is also testing the search messages by date option for Android and a new shortcut button that will take users to its AI-powered chatbot.