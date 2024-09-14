WhatsApp to make it easier to transfer community ownership

WhatsApp Android beta users are receiving a new feature that lets community owners easily transfer the leadership role to another member. Previously, if a WhatsApp community owner had to transfer ownership, they had to go through multiple steps.

First, they needed to create a new community and ask all the members to leave the old one and join the newly created community. This was a tedious procedure as it could confuse members, potentially leading to a loss of community members. Now, with the new transfer community ownership control, WhatsApp has made the transfer process straightforward.

Reportedly, the new option appears under the community settings. Eligible users will see a new "Assign new owner" button, which allows them to assign a new community leader. The owner can select any other member to take charge and transfer full admin privileges to that member.

Once the transfer process is complete, the original owner will not be able to take any major decision related to the community such as disabling it or preventing other members from removing them as admin, etc. However, they will continue to enjoy community admin privileges, such as helping manage the community, deleting messages, and so on.

The new transfer community ownership feature was spotted on WhatsApp Android beta version 2.24.19.34 and is available to some beta testers who have the WhatsApp beta app through the Google Play Store.

This isn't the only feature WhatsApp is currently developing. Recently, the messaging platform was spotted working on a feature that would let users quickly add someone or a group to a chat list. WhatsApp is also making it easier to initiate group calls, but allowing admins to create a call link from within group chats.

WhatsApp is also working on a custom list feature that will appear on top of the chat lists, allowing users to quickly locate specific chats or groups.

