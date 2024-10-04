WhatsApp is getting new notification settings for group chats

WhatsApp has been working on a bunch of new features that are expected to land on devices in future updates. Recently, the messaging app was spotted with an in-app camera effects feature. It was also spotted working on a feature that will allow users to block messages from unknown contacts.

In the latest Android beta, a new feature is under development that will improve the app's notification management. This notification feature is especially important for group chats. Spotted in the WhatsApp Android app beta v2.24.21.22 via the Google Play Store beta program, WhatsApp has added a new notification activity feature for group chats.

The new notifications system gives you two options to receive notifications: "All" and "Relevant to me." When choosing "All," users will get notifications for every message in the group, similar to notifications from ont-to-one chats.

image via WABetaInfo

Upon selecting the "Relevant to me" option, users will only receive notifications for messages that are important to them, i.e., mentions and replies. This would allow users to easily manage a large group, as they can opt for notifications that only require their attention.

The new notification activity screen also explains how multi-group chats work since many users are still confused about why they receive notifications from muted groups. The new feature will be available under the notifications setting section, and the "All" option will be selected by default.

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature "also indicates that the default setting between these two options is determined by the group size. This means that when notifications are automatically muted to help users reduce alerts from large group chats, the default selection will prioritize relevant interactions."

For now, the feature isn't available to anyone except WhatsApp Android beta users, and the exact date of arrival is unknown. It is also unclear if this feature will land on iOS.