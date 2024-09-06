WhatsApp's new feature lets you create a call link directly in group chats

WhatsApp has added a new feature to its Android beta app that will be useful for group calls. The new feature lets users create a call link directly from group chats. The call link feature is introduced with version 2.24.19.14.

Currently, you need to go to the Calls tab to generate a link for voice or video calls within group chats. But now the Android beta version has gained the ability to create a call link directly from group chats, making it easier for group admins to connect with its members via voice or video calls.

This update also negates the need to ring everyone in a group to initiate a group call. Instead, you can generate a call link and share it in the group for others to join, all from within the group chat, allowing members to join by simply tapping the link.

image via WABetaInfo

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is only live in the WhatsApp Android beta app, which is available through the Google Play Beta program. However, this isn't the only feature WhatsApp is developing.

WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow users to view the status updates of others directly from the viewer list. Meaning, that when the user checks who has viewed their status updates, they will see the profile names, along with a green ring around their profile picture, indicating their new status updates. Clicking on this green ring will display the status update of that contact.

WhatsApp has also been spotted working on a custom lists feature that will automatically create a custom filter at the top of the chats after users have created a list of people or group chats. A "Mark all as read" button is also in development letting users read all the unread messages with just a tap.