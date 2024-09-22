When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

WhatsApp Android beta users can now block messages from unknown contacts

WhatsApp Android beta users are receiving a new security feature that will help them keep their inboxes clean. WhatsApp is adding a new option that helps to block unwanted messages from unknown contacts.

The new security feature called "Block unknown account messages" does exactly what it says. It is live for some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta version, 2.24.20.16, from the Play Store.

The new WhatsApp security option allows users to block messages from unknown contacts if they continue to send too many messages or spam you in a short period. It helps users protect themselves against spam and potentially harmful communication.

Users can find the new security option under the "Advanced" section inside the Settings menu. Once enabled, WhatsApp will keep an eye on incoming messages from unknown contacts, and if an unknown account sends a lot of spam messages in a short period, WhatsApp will temporarily block those messages.

However, users will continue to receive important messages from unknown contacts.

WhatsApp will also suggest users enable this feature if it detects that a specific contact is sending multiple messages in a short period. It is expected to go live to more users in the future. However, that is not the only feature the messaging platform is working on.

Recently, WhatsApp has been spotted working on different design styles for its "Chat Themes" feature. Besides, WhatsApp is also developing a new option to easily transfer ownership of a community. Users will also soon be able to create a call link directly in group chats.

WhatsApp is also working on a new option that will allow users to mark all unread messages as read by tapping a single button. Apart from features for Android, iOS users are also expected to get AR effects and filters for video calls.

Source and image: WABetaInfo

Steam just reached over 38 million concurrent online users for the first time

Linus Torvalds accepts Microsoft's Hyper-V upgrade so next gen Linux boots faster

