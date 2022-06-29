Windows 11 23H2 Dev build 25151 fixes Windows Security app issues, and more

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Insider build 25151 to the Dev Channel. This is the Sun Valley 3 (Windows 11 23H2) development for Windows Insiders, which will eventually become the version that is released in 2023.

The new build adds plenty of new changes and improvements on top of bug fixes. The full changelog for Build 25145 is given below:

Fixes [File Explorer] Fixed a scaling issue which could result in the tabs being unexpectedly large.

Right clicking a tab and then clicking somewhere else in File Explorer should dismiss the context menu more reliably now. [Other] We believe an underlying fix in Build 25145 addressed the recent issue where shutting down via the Start menu wasn’t working for some Insiders (unexpectedly rebooting instead), and as such are removing this from the known issues list. If you are continuing to encounter this issue with the latest updates, please report it in the Feedback Hub.

Fixed a high hitting Windows Security app crash.

Updated the Exclusions page in the Windows Security app so that file paths now make better use of the available space rather than truncating when space is still available.

Fixed an underlying issue which was causing a crash when trying to delete ports in printui /s.

Fixed an issue causing printing to not work from UWP apps for some Insiders in the last 2 flights. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

Here are the known issues in Windows 11 Build 25151:

[General] We are working on a fix to address reports that the Mica material and Acrylic blur effect is not rendering correct in OS surfaces like the Start menu, Notification Center and other areas.

Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck.

We’re investigating reports that some Insiders are experiencing bugchecks with error message KMODE_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED in NetAdapterCx.sys starting with Build 25145. [File Explorer] The up arrow is misaligned in File Explorer tabs. This will be fixed in a future update.

We’re investigating reports that launching File Explorer in certain ways when using dark mode (for example, from the command line) is showing the body of File Explorer unexpectedly in light mode. [Widgets] We’re working on the fix for an issue causing Widgets preferences (temperature units and pinned widgets) to unexpectedly get reset to default. [Live captions] Certain apps in full screen (e.g., video players) prevent live captions from being visible.

Certain apps positioned near the top of the screen and closed before live captions is run will re-launch behind the live captions window positioned at top. Use the system menu (ALT + Spacebar) while the app has focus to move the app’s window further down.

You can find the official blog post here.