AMD 22.6.1 driver delivers F1 2022 support and bug fixes

Following the chipset driver release from yesterday, AMD's software team now has a new driver for Radeon graphics users. Today's AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 driver brings support for a single game, F1 2022, plus squashes a few bugs while at it. Keep in mind this is a separate driver from the recent Windows 7-focused release, even though their version numbers are the same.

EA and Codemasters' latest Formula 1 racer is releasing on July 1 for standard edition owners, while Champions Edition owners already have the green light to start their racing journey. No exact performance numbers have been shared, but AMD is recommending players install this driver before jumping in for the best experience.

Four bugs have received fixes in this release too:

Performance drop may be experienced while playing Fortnite™ with Multithreaded Rendering and DirectX® 11 API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

Stuttering may be experienced while playing Overwatch™ with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Higher than expected CPU usage when Instant Replay is enabled on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

Fan Tuning option may be missing on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 590.



Here are the known issues:

Lower than expected Folding@home™ compute performance with OpenCL™ API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800.

Hitman 3™ may freeze when rapidly switching between windows in Fullscreen Exclusive mode.

Stuttering may be experienced while playing Call of Duty®: Warzone™ on the Caldera map with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

Using Radeon™ Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

All the DirectX 11 improvements that were rolled into the 22.5.2 driver should be included in this release too. At the same time, the company is working on major OpenGL performance improvements for its hardware as well.

Download the Radeon Software 22.6.1 driver via the Radeon Settings app (in the Optional section) on Windows or using the direct link seen on AMD's official release notes page here.