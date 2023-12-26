When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

WingetUI gets support for Widgets to easily update/install packages, PowerShell Gallery too

WingetUI discover packages page

WingetUI, which is a third-party GUI utility tool for managing CLI package managers like Winget, Scoop, Chocloatey, npm, among others, received its latest update yesterday. The new update, version 2.2.0, improves the ease of usage and convenience as it now supports WingetUI Widgets which makes it easier to install available package updates.

Widgets support on WingetUI

Other usability improvements include saved details regarding installation of packages, reworked export with YAML and JSON format support, and more.

The new release also adds support for PowerShell Gallery. As the name suggests, the PowerShell Gallery or PSGallery is a repository that contains scripts, modules, and Desired State Configuration (DSC) resources. You can find the full changelog for WingetUI version 2.2.0 below:

WingetUI 2.2.0 changelog:

  • WingetUI does now support PowerShell Gallery, the 7th Package Manager.
  • Added Support for WingetUI Widgets, a set of widgets for the Windows Widgets pane that will ease installing available package updates.
  • Installation options will be saved for each package, so they do not need to be reapplied on each install/update
  • Exporting packages has been reworked:
  • Installation options will be saved next to the package list.
  • Ignored updates and skipped versions will also be exported
  • Package lists can now be exported in YAML or JSON formats.
  • WingetUI can now backup your installed packages automatically.
  • Chocolatey and PowerShell do now support multiple sources. Winget and Scoop sources mechanisms have been improved.
  • Add Romanian as a supported language
  • Added the ability to uninstall, then update packages
  • Added the ability to reinstall packages from the Installed Packages tab
  • WingetUI source code is more modular, partially detaching the interface from the Package Engine. This will allow for further interface improvements.
  • Integrity checker is now more powerful and reaches more WingetUI files.
  • Ignored packages and skipped versions will be now stored on human-readable, JSON files.
  • Minor improvements on the sharing interface
  • Prerelease packages can now be installed with a simple toggle from the details tab.
  • Install location can be customized for Winget packages.
  • Improvements to the Interface API (Widgets and Share)
  • A new WebView Wrapper has been added in order to show Release Notes and Help articles
  • Save cached files under AppData\Local\WingetUI instead of under .wingetui
  • Improvements in operation logs
  • General interface improvements
  • Better handling for when .NET Framework is not installed
  • Improvements in the Settings Tab
  • Tons of other under-the-hood improvements and fixes

What's changed

To download the latest WingetUI, head over to Neowin's software story page or visit the utility's GitHub page.

