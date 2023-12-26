WingetUI gets support for Widgets to easily update/install packages, PowerShell Gallery too

WingetUI, which is a third-party GUI utility tool for managing CLI package managers like Winget, Scoop, Chocloatey, npm, among others, received its latest update yesterday. The new update, version 2.2.0, improves the ease of usage and convenience as it now supports WingetUI Widgets which makes it easier to install available package updates.

Other usability improvements include saved details regarding installation of packages, reworked export with YAML and JSON format support, and more.

The new release also adds support for PowerShell Gallery. As the name suggests, the PowerShell Gallery or PSGallery is a repository that contains scripts, modules, and Desired State Configuration (DSC) resources. You can find the full changelog for WingetUI version 2.2.0 below:

WingetUI 2.2.0 changelog: WingetUI does now support PowerShell Gallery, the 7th Package Manager.

Added Support for WingetUI Widgets, a set of widgets for the Windows Widgets pane that will ease installing available package updates.

Installation options will be saved for each package, so they do not need to be reapplied on each install/update

Exporting packages has been reworked:

Installation options will be saved next to the package list.

Ignored updates and skipped versions will also be exported

Package lists can now be exported in YAML or JSON formats.

WingetUI can now backup your installed packages automatically.

Chocolatey and PowerShell do now support multiple sources. Winget and Scoop sources mechanisms have been improved.

Add Romanian as a supported language

Added the ability to uninstall, then update packages

Added the ability to reinstall packages from the Installed Packages tab

WingetUI source code is more modular, partially detaching the interface from the Package Engine. This will allow for further interface improvements.

Integrity checker is now more powerful and reaches more WingetUI files.

Ignored packages and skipped versions will be now stored on human-readable, JSON files.

Minor improvements on the sharing interface

Prerelease packages can now be installed with a simple toggle from the details tab.

Install location can be customized for Winget packages.

Improvements to the Interface API (Widgets and Share)

A new WebView Wrapper has been added in order to show Release Notes and Help articles

Save cached files under AppData\Local\WingetUI instead of under .wingetui

Improvements in operation logs

General interface improvements

Better handling for when .NET Framework is not installed

Improvements in the Settings Tab

Tons of other under-the-hood improvements and fixes What's changed Several improvements to Spanish translation. by @uKER in #1488

Improvements by @panther7 in #1468

Add [CustomMessages] in Inno Setup and icon by @mapi68 in #1478

Account for cases where the user has a PowerShell profile by @Carterpersall in #1506

Fixed search translation strings on multiline by @panther7 in #1517

Fix for Accent Color Change Theme bug by @raghavdhingra24 in #1524

Add widgets API by @marticliment in #1572

Fix Steam and Uplay by @ppvnf in #1590

Add custom WebView2 wrapper to show help articles by @marticliment in #1588

Digitally sign DLL files by @marticliment in #1591

Change ignore file format to json by @FrecksterGIT in #1500

Improve Import/Export capabilities by @marticliment in #1592

Universal manager-source handling interface by @marticliment in #1619

Readme: Make install through Winget command more specific by @tomasz1986 in #1634

Structure WingetUI as a module by @marticliment in #1633

Add Powershell Gallery support by @marticliment in #1639

To download the latest WingetUI, head over to Neowin's software story page or visit the utility's GitHub page.