You could win a trip to Los Angeles to attend Microsoft's June 9 Xbox Games Showcase

Earlier this week, Microsoft confirmed it will be holding its annual Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, followed by a still-mysterious Direct event. While the Showcase and the Direct will be live-streamed to everyone, Microsoft is also holding an in-person event that same day for members of its Xbox Fan Fest club in Los Angeles, the former home of the E3 trade show.

Today, Microsoft announced that it will be giving away a flight to and from LA to attend the Xbox Games Showcase live event to one lucky winner and their friend. The Xbox Fan Fest site has the info on this giveaway.

First, you have to sign up to become a member of Xbox Fan Fest if you are not a member already. Then, all you have to do is opt into the "Enter To Win A Trip To Los Angeles" option that you should see on the Events & Sweepstakes page. You must be at least 18 years of age and over and live in a part of the world where Xbox consoles are sold to be eligible.

If you are the lucky winner, the official rules say that you and your friend will be flown to LA to spend three nights in the city in a hotel and attend the Xbox Games Showcase live event on June 9. You will also get a $500 promo code for either Uber or Lyft and a $1,200 prepaid card for expenses.

Microsoft is also holding a second sweepstakes where 100 people can each win two tickets to the Xbox Games Showcase live event in LA. There's no travel or hotels associated with this giveaway, so you either have to live in the LA area or pay for your own transport and hotel stay. This time, you must be a resident of the US to enter this contest along with registering as an Xbox Fan Fest member. The deadline to enter either sweepstakes is May 13.