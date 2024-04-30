Xbox Games Showcase 2024 airs June 9, followed by a mystery [REDACTED] Direct

Microsoft has finally announced when its next major gaming-focused reveal event will kick off. Confirming rumors. The highly-anticipated Xbox Games Showcase will be returning on June 9 with new game announcements from first-party studios and third-party partners, updates, and more. At the same time, though, Microsoft has revealed a special "Direct" showcase akin to last year's Starfield dedicated deep dive, but the game in question has not yet been revealed.

"This will also be our first Showcase featuring games from our portfolio of studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios, in addition to titles from our third-party partners," says Microsoft in the announcement.﻿

The 2024 Xbox Games Showcase livestream will kick off on June 9 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CET / 2am JST / 3am AEST. It can be caught across Xbox's Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and other streaming portals, as usual.

The [REDACTED] Direct for the mysterious title will follow right after the Xbox Games Showcase. It's unclear if this game will be announced prior to the showcase or if the reveal happen during it, followed by the "deep-dive" Direct.

"Like our double-feature last year with Starfield Direct, immediately following the Showcase we’ll be airing a special deep-dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise," says Microsoft, without much additional information. This may be something from Xbox's camp of studios or an Activision Blizzard entry like the next Call of Duty reveal.

With Activision Blizzard joining this time, the event may also be where Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get to know when studios' wealth of classic games are joining the service. Diablo IV kicked off the rollout just last month, with Microsoft promising more for the future.

As for what other announcements and reveals may arrive at the show, one of the biggest rumors going around is a reveal for the next mainline Gears of War entry from The Coalition. Release dates for previously announced titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Avowed, Fable, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and others will probably arrive on June 9 alongside other surprise drops too.