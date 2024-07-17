Microsoft's official Deadpool-themed Xbox controller features a "perfectly rounded tush"

Microsoft is known for offering a massive variety of Xbox Wireless Controllers to pair with its consoles, PCs, and other forms of gaming platforms. Once in a while, though, the company also partners with other media giants for special controller releases, usually promoting upcoming movies and such. Today, the company unveiled the official Xbox Cheeky Controller, which is "modeled after Deadpool’s much-discussed, perfectly rounded tush."

As seen in the promotional picture above, the custom controller's main draw is its behind. As part of a promotion to hype the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie, Microsoft says the unique Xbox controller "channels Deadpool’s buns of steel in its firm (yet surprisingly comfortable) grip."

Other than the rounded backplate, the rest of the controller also features elements inspired by Deadpool's red and black tactical suit, down to the patterns and the belts.

Make his finest asset yours



Follow & Repost with #XboxCheekyControllerSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X console & 2 Cheeky Controllers designed by Deadpool.‌



Ages 18+. Ends 8/11/24. Rules: https://t.co/G41n6ykYIU@Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine, in… pic.twitter.com/hSHZiA3EPb — Xbox (@Xbox) July 17, 2024

The controller's functionality seems to remain the same, even with the extra heft. But it's unclear how the back battery compartment will open.

Unfortunately, the only way to get these Xbox Cheeky Controllers is to enter the official sweepstakes Microsoft is currently running. Running worldwide, those interested can follow Xbox on X and retweet this post (also embedded above) for a chance to win a Deadpool-themed Xbox Series X console, complete with katanas, as well as two of the aforementioned Xbox Cheeky Controllers. The contest will end on August 11, 2024.

Microsoft and EXG Pro are also offering a special Cable Guys Deadpool Controller Holder for the first 1,000 orders of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2—Core from the Microsoft Store. This offer is only for residents of North America and Canada.