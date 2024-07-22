Microsoft unveils a Wolverine-inspired Xbox controller featuring an "Adamantium-tough tush"

With the highly-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine movie just around the corner, Microsoft and Marvel Studios are joining up for yet another promotional Xbox Wireless Controller. It was only a week ago that the Xbox Cheeky Controller was unveiled, which was "modeled after Deadpool’s much-discussed, perfectly rounded tush." Now, it's Wolverine's turn to get his "Adamantium-tough tush" on a controller.

Like the Deadpool variant, this Xbox controller's main draw is its overly large rear, which can clearly be seen in the promotional image Microsoft released today, embedded above. While its unclear how the usual battery compartment can be accessed with this new design, every other functionality of this Xbox Wireless Controller should be the same as a standard controller.

The iconic yellow suit Wolverine will be sporting in the movie is also present across the controller, with everything from the texture and color, to the side's blue highlights coming through.

"Following the release of the Deadpool-designed custom Xbox Wireless Controller, fans around the globe clamored for Logan’s very own Adamantium-tough tush (on a controller, of course)," says Microsoft in an Xbox Wire post today. "And because we can’t resist a little friendly competition (certainly not due to fear of his temper), our team went straight into production on this custom Wolverine-inspired Xbox Wireless Controller."

Unfortunately, much like the Deadpool controller, this controller special variant is not being sold by Microsoft. The only way to grab it is to win the latest sweepstakes the company is running on its Instagram page. Here are the instructions on how to enter:

Starting today, fans aged 18+ around the world can pick sides in the rivalry by finding the designated promotional post containing #MicrosoftCheekySweepstakes from @Microsoft on Instagram, liking the post, and replying with #MicrosoftCheekySweepstakes in the comments.

To finish off the cross-promotion, a billboard has gone up in Alberta, Canada to show off the new controller, seen above.