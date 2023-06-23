Download Security Awareness For Dummies ($18 Value) for FREE

Claim your complimentary eBook worth $18 for free today, before the offer ends on June 28.

Make security a priority on your team

Every organization needs a strong security program. One recent study estimated that a hacker attack occurs somewhere every 37 seconds. Since security programs are only as effective as a team’s willingness to follow their rules and protocols, it’s increasingly necessary to have not just a widely accessible gold standard of security, but also a practical plan for rolling it out and getting others on board with following it. Security Awareness For Dummies gives you the blueprint for implementing this sort of holistic and hyper-secure program in your organization.

Written by one of the world’s most influential security professionals—and an Information Systems Security Association Hall of Famer—this pragmatic and easy-to-follow book provides a framework for creating new and highly effective awareness programs from scratch, as well as steps to take to improve on existing ones. It also covers how to measure and evaluate the success of your program and highlight its value to management.

Customize and create your own program

Make employees aware of the importance of security

Develop metrics for success

Follow industry-specific sample programs

Cyberattacks aren’t going away anytime soon: get this smart, friendly guide on how to get a workgroup on board with their role in security and save your organization big money in the long run.

Free offer expires on June 28.

How to get it

Please ensure you read the terms and conditions to claim this offer. Complete and verifiable information is required in order to receive this free offer. If you have previously made use of these free offers, you will not need to re-register. While supplies last!

Download Security Awareness For Dummies ($18 Value, now FREE)

Offered by Wiley, view other free resources

We post these because we earn commission on each lead so as not to rely solely on advertising, which many of our readers block. It all helps toward paying staff reporters, servers and hosting costs.

Other ways to support Neowin

The above deal not doing it for you, but still want to help? Check out the links below.

Check out our partner software in the Neowin Store

Buy a T-shirt at Neowin's Threadsquad

Subscribe to Neowin - for $14 a year, or $28 a year for an ad-free experience

Disclosure: An account at Neowin Deals is required to participate in any deals powered by our affiliate, StackCommerce. For a full description of StackCommerce's privacy guidelines, go here. Neowin benefits from shared revenue of each sale made through the branded deals site.