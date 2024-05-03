ChromeOS M124 brings faster split-screen setup, Fast Pair for mice, and more

Google has officially announced the rollout of the ChromeOS M124 update for supported Chromebooks and ChromeOS devices. The update brings a lot of new features, such as faster split-screen setup, Fast Pair for mice, support for Wi-Fi QoS, and increased maximum size of the mouse cursor. Apart from the above-mentioned features, the update also brings a redesigned Settings page with a Material You makeover.

The company has also detailed each of the features:

Faster split-screen setup

ChromeOS lets you use two apps simultaneously, by arranging them side by side. Now, with ChromeOS M124, the Faster split-screen setup "offers a quicker way to set up your window layout by showing an overview of your open windows on the other side of the screen." Meaning, that once you lock a window on one half of the display, ChromeOS will show you an overview of all open apps on the other half of the screen. You can choose the app for the other half from there or from the shelf.

WiFi QoS on ChromeOS

The ChromeOS M124 update also includes support for Wi-Fi Quality of Service (QoS), which, according to Google, "ensures better traffic prioritization of video conferencing and gaming applications on congested Wi-Fi networks." This would result in smoother video playback. However, the feature will not be available for managed users initially.

Large mouse pointer size

With the ChromeOS M124, Google now offers users mouse pointers in even bigger sizes, allowing for better visibility for people with vision impairments. As per Google, "This can be helpful for people who have low vision, for teachers who want students to follow along during a lesson while presenting, for people who are presenting on a video call, or if you just want to have a larger mouse cursor."

Fast Pair for HID

Fast Pair has now arrived for mice on ChromeOS with the latest update. Now, you can bring a Fast Pair-compatible mouse near your ChromeOS device and pair it with just a single click.

Material You for the Settings page

Although Google hasn't officially mentioned it, folks at 9To5Google spotted that the ChromeOS Settings page now has Material You applied all over it. Every section opens up as a page inside a container.

Google says that the ChromeOS M124 update is rolling out gradually to all users. ChromeOS users who still haven't received it will receive it in the coming days.

Source: Google