Specs Appeal: Here is how the Surface Laptop Studio 2 compares to Surface Laptop Studio

On September 21, 2023, Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop Studio 2, its most powerful Surface notebook with the latest Intel processors and NVIDIA graphics cards. Microsoft plans to ship the computer in early October, but the first-generation Surface Laptop Studio is still available, often with notable discounts.

Should you buy a discounted first-gen or go for the latest model? Should you upgrade from the original Surface Laptop Studio to Surface Laptop Studio 2? In this Specs Appeal article, we prepare a comprehensive list of differences between the two devices to help you decide.

Here are the key changes summed up in a list:

A better screen with HDR 400 support and 650 nits peak brightness.

The 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor in all configurations.

Newer and more powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 and 4060 laptop GPUs with 6GB and 8GB VRAM.

Bigger storage: up to 2TB user-removable SSD, with 512GB in the base configuration.

More ports: the laptop now has one USB-A 3.1 and a microSDXC card reader.

Improved connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

A new trackpad with adjustable click sensitivity, right-click area, and adaptive touch mode.

Better power supplies: configurations without a discreet GPU come with a 102W PSU. More powerful variants with dGPU feature a 120W power supply.

Price tag: the base variant now costs $1,999. Technically, the computer is even cheaper since a similar first-gen Surface Laptop Studio configuration with an Intel Core i7, dGPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD would have set you back $2,099.

And here is a detailed spec-by-spec comparison:

Surface Laptop Studio 2 Surface Laptop Studio 1 Dimensions & Weight 12.72" x 9.06" x 0.86"

323.28 mm x 230.72 mm x 21.84 mm 4.18/4.37lbs

1.9/1.98 kg 12.72" x 8.98" x 0.746"

323.28 mm x 228.32 mm x 18.94 mm 3,83/4lbs

1.74/1.82 kg Display 14.4" 3:2 PixelSense Flow Display

120Hz, 2400 x 1600 (200 PPI)

10-point multi-touch

Dolby Vision IQ

VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified

Surface Slim Pen 2 14.4" 3:2 PixelSense Flow Display

120Hz, 2400 x 1600 (200 PPI)

10-point multi-touch

Dolby Vision

Surface Slim Pen 2, off-screen Surface Dial Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H

Intel Gen3 Movidius 3700VC VPU 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H

11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H Graphics Intel Iris Xe

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2000* 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB Memory 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB LPDDR5x 16 or 32GB LPDDR4x Storage 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB SSD

User-removable 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB SSD

User-removable Sensors Ambient light sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope Ambient light sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer Ports 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4

1x USB-A 3.1

microSD reader

3.5mm headphone jack

Surface Connect 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4

3.5mm headphone jack

Surface Connect Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 Camera & Audio 1080p front-facing camera

Windows Hello face authentication

Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos 1080p front-facing camera

Windows Hello face authentication

Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Battery & Charging 58Wh

102W or 120W Surface PSU 58Wh

65W or 102W Surface PSU Price $1,999+ $1,599+

*NVIDIA® RTX™ 2000 Ada Laptop GPU.

You can preorder the Surface Laptop Studio 2 at the Microsoft Store. The company plans to ship the computer on October 3, 2023.

