Specs Appeal: Comparing Surface Laptop 6 for Business, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Laptop 4

On March 21, 2024, at a special digital event, Microsoft announced a duo of Surface computers, one of which is the Surface Laptop 6 for Business. Here is how this computer compares spec-by-spec to its predecessors, the Surface Laptop 5 and the Surface Laptop 4.
Note: Microsoft does not plan to sell the Surface Laptop 6 for Business to regular customers. The consumer version of the device is expected to be unveiled on May 20, 2024, at another Microsoft event.
Surface Laptop 6 for Business is not a new device category made specifically for commercial customers. Microsoft used to sell business versions of its Surface laptops, but they were never a separate SKU. That changes with the Surface Laptop 6, which is now a dedicated business-focused device completely separate from its upcoming consumer version.
Like the Surface Pro 10 for Business (check out its Specs Apeal article here), the Surface Laptop 6 for Business is almost visually identical to its predecessor (minus the fancy colors and Alcantara in the Surface Laptop 4), and everything new is hidden inside the laptop. Here is the Surface Laptop 6 for Business vs the Surface Laptop 5 vs the Surface Laptop 4:
And here are the key changes summed up in a list:
- A slightly better display with adaptive color and an anti-reflective coating
- Slightly thicker and slightly heavier
- The latest Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 chips (no AMD or ARM variants)
- The maximum amount of RAM is now 64GB
- Slightly better battery life
- More ports in the 15-inch variant, including an optional Smart Card reader
- A better 1080p webcam
- Upgraded connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3
- A dedicated Copilot hardware key (optional)
- Notably higher price
Now to the detailed spec-by-spec comparison between the Surface Laptop 6 for Business, the Surface Laptop 5, and the Surface Laptop 4:
|Surface Laptop 6 for Business
|Surface Laptop 5
|Surface Laptop 4
|Display
|
13.5" 2,256 x 1,504 Pixel Sense display with Adaptive color
3:2 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness (SDR)
|
13.5" 2,256 x 1,504 Pixel Sense
3:2 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness (SDR)
|Size
|
13.5-inch:
12.1 x 8.8 x 0.66 inch
3.06lbs (1.38 kg)
15-inch:
13.4 x 9.6 x 0.67 inch
3.71lbs (1.68 kg)
|
13.5-inc:
12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57 inch,
2.86 lbs (1.27 kg)
15-inch:
13.4 x 9.6 x 0.58 inch
3.44lbs (1.56 kg)
|CPU
|Intel Core Ultra 5 135H
Intel Core Ultra 7 165H
|Intel Core i5-1235U
Intel Core i7-1255U
|
Intel Core i5-1135G7
AMD Ryzen 5 4680U
|GPU
|Intel Graphics (8GB configurations)
Intel Arc Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
|Intel Iris Xe
AMD Radeon
|RAM
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5x
|
8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR4x
|Storage
|User-replaceable PCIe 4.0 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB
|
User-replaceable SSD
|Battery
|
13.5-inch:
47Wh of nominal capacity
15-inch:
47Wh of nominal capacity
|
13.5-inch:
Up to 18 hours of typical use
15-inch:
Up to 17 hours of typical use
|
13.5-inch:
Up to 17 hours of typical use (Intel)
15-inch:
Up to 16.5 hours of typical use (Intel)
|Ports
|1x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
1x USB-A 3.1
1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect port
|
2x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
1x USB-A 3.1
1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect port
Optional smart card reader
|1x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C 4.0
1x USB-A 3.1
1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect
|1x USB-C
1x USB-A
1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect
|Camera
|1080p Full HD camera with Windows Hello
|720p HD front-facing camera with Windows Hello
|Sound
|
Dual Studio microphones with voice focus
Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos
|
Dual Studio microphones
|Sensors
|Ambient light sensor
|Network
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
|Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax
Bluetooth 5.1
|Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax
Bluetooth 5.0
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro
|Windows 11
|Windows 10
|Colors
|Platinum and Black
|Platinum, Sage, Matte Black, Sandstone
|Platinum, Ice Blue, Matte Black, Sandstone
|Price
|Starting at $1199
|Starting at $999
Although it might be technically possible to purchase the Surface Laptop 6 for Business, we recommend not doing so. Wait for the consumer version, which should feature much more notable upgrades, such as a better display, an optional ARM configuration, a reworked haptic touchpad, and more.
