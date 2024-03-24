Specs Appeal: Comparing Surface Laptop 6 for Business, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Laptop 4

On March 21, 2024, at a special digital event, Microsoft announced a duo of Surface computers, one of which is the Surface Laptop 6 for Business. Here is how this computer compares spec-by-spec to its predecessors, the Surface Laptop 5 and the Surface Laptop 4.

Note: Microsoft does not plan to sell the Surface Laptop 6 for Business to regular customers. The consumer version of the device is expected to be unveiled on May 20, 2024, at another Microsoft event.

Surface Laptop 6 for Business is not a new device category made specifically for commercial customers. Microsoft used to sell business versions of its Surface laptops, but they were never a separate SKU. That changes with the Surface Laptop 6, which is now a dedicated business-focused device completely separate from its upcoming consumer version.

Like the Surface Pro 10 for Business (check out its Specs Apeal article here), the Surface Laptop 6 for Business is almost visually identical to its predecessor (minus the fancy colors and Alcantara in the Surface Laptop 4), and everything new is hidden inside the laptop. Here is the Surface Laptop 6 for Business vs the Surface Laptop 5 vs the Surface Laptop 4:

And here are the key changes summed up in a list:

A slightly better display with adaptive color and an anti-reflective coating

Slightly thicker and slightly heavier

The latest Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 chips (no AMD or ARM variants)

The maximum amount of RAM is now 64GB

Slightly better battery life

More ports in the 15-inch variant, including an optional Smart Card reader

A better 1080p webcam

Upgraded connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

A dedicated Copilot hardware key (optional)

Notably higher price

Now to the detailed spec-by-spec comparison between the Surface Laptop 6 for Business, the Surface Laptop 5, and the Surface Laptop 4:

Surface Laptop 6 for Business Surface Laptop 5 Surface Laptop 4 Display 13.5" 2,256 x 1,504 Pixel Sense display with Adaptive color

15" 2,496 x 1,664 Pixel Sense display with Adaptive color 3:2 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness (SDR)

60Hz, 1300:1 contrast ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-reflective coating 13.5" 2,256 x 1,504 Pixel Sense

15" 2,496 x 1,664 Pixel Sense 3:2 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness (SDR)

60Hz, 1300:1 contrast ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Size 13.5-inch: 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.66 inch

308 x 223 x 16.7 mm 3.06lbs (1.38 kg) 15-inch: 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.67 inch

340 x 244 x 16.9 mm 3.71lbs (1.68 kg) 13.5-inc: 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57 inch,

308 x 223 x 14.5 mm, 2.86 lbs (1.27 kg) 15-inch: 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.58 inch

340 x 244 x 14.7 mm 3.44lbs (1.56 kg) CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 135H

Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Intel Core i5-1235U

Intel Core i7-1255U Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i7-1185G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4680U

AMD Ryzen 7 4980U GPU Intel Graphics (8GB configurations)

Intel Arc Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe

AMD Radeon RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR4x Storage User-replaceable PCIe 4.0 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB User-replaceable SSD

256GB, 512GB, 1 TB Battery 13.5-inch: 47Wh of nominal capacity

Up to 18.5 hours of typical use

39W charger included 15-inch: 47Wh of nominal capacity

Up to 19 hours of typical use

65W charger included 13.5-inch: Up to 18 hours of typical use 15-inch: Up to 17 hours of typical use 13.5-inch: Up to 17 hours of typical use (Intel)

Up to 19 hours of typical use (AMD) 15-inch: Up to 16.5 hours of typical use (Intel)

Up to 17.5 hours of typical use (AMD) Ports 1x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C

1x USB-A 3.1

1x 3.5 mm headphone jack

Surface Connect port 2x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C

1x USB-A 3.1

1x 3.5 mm headphone jack

Surface Connect port

Optional smart card reader 1x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C 4.0

1x USB-A 3.1

1x 3.5 mm headphone jack

Surface Connect 1x USB-C

1x USB-A

1x 3.5 mm headphone jack

Surface Connect Camera 1080p Full HD camera with Windows Hello 720p HD front-facing camera with Windows Hello Sound Dual Studio microphones with voice focus

Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos Dual Studio microphones

Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos Sensors Ambient light sensor Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax

Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax

Bluetooth 5.0 OS Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro Windows 11 Windows 10 Colors Platinum and Black Platinum, Sage, Matte Black, Sandstone Platinum, Ice Blue, Matte Black, Sandstone Price Starting at $1199 Starting at $999

Although it might be technically possible to purchase the Surface Laptop 6 for Business, we recommend not doing so. Wait for the consumer version, which should feature much more notable upgrades, such as a better display, an optional ARM configuration, a reworked haptic touchpad, and more.