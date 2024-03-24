When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Specs Appeal: Comparing Surface Laptop 6 for Business, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Laptop 4

The Surface Laptop 6 for Business

On March 21, 2024, at a special digital event, Microsoft announced a duo of Surface computers, one of which is the Surface Laptop 6 for Business. Here is how this computer compares spec-by-spec to its predecessors, the Surface Laptop 5 and the Surface Laptop 4.

Note: Microsoft does not plan to sell the Surface Laptop 6 for Business to regular customers. The consumer version of the device is expected to be unveiled on May 20, 2024, at another Microsoft event.

Surface Laptop 6 for Business is not a new device category made specifically for commercial customers. Microsoft used to sell business versions of its Surface laptops, but they were never a separate SKU. That changes with the Surface Laptop 6, which is now a dedicated business-focused device completely separate from its upcoming consumer version.

The Surface Laptop 6 for Business

Like the Surface Pro 10 for Business (check out its Specs Apeal article here), the Surface Laptop 6 for Business is almost visually identical to its predecessor (minus the fancy colors and Alcantara in the Surface Laptop 4), and everything new is hidden inside the laptop. Here is the Surface Laptop 6 for Business vs the Surface Laptop 5 vs the Surface Laptop 4:

The Surface Laptop 6 for Business
Surface Laptop 5 135 and 15 inch models with their backs against each other
Surface Laptop 4 press images showing various colors

And here are the key changes summed up in a list:

  • A slightly better display with adaptive color and an anti-reflective coating
  • Slightly thicker and slightly heavier
  • The latest Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 chips (no AMD or ARM variants)
  • The maximum amount of RAM is now 64GB
  • Slightly better battery life
  • More ports in the 15-inch variant, including an optional Smart Card reader
    The Surface Laptop 6 for Business
  • A better 1080p webcam
  • Upgraded connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3
  • A dedicated Copilot hardware key (optional)
    The Surface Laptop 6 for Business
  • Notably higher price

Now to the detailed spec-by-spec comparison between the Surface Laptop 6 for Business, the Surface Laptop 5, and the Surface Laptop 4:

Surface Laptop 6 for Business Surface Laptop 5 Surface Laptop 4
Display

13.5" 2,256 x 1,504 Pixel Sense display with Adaptive color
15" 2,496 x 1,664 Pixel Sense display with Adaptive color

3:2 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness (SDR)
60Hz, 1300:1 contrast ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-reflective coating

13.5" 2,256 x 1,504 Pixel Sense
15" 2,496 x 1,664 Pixel Sense

3:2 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness (SDR)
60Hz, 1300:1 contrast ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Size

13.5-inch:

12.1 x 8.8 x 0.66 inch
308 x 223 x 16.7 mm

3.06lbs (1.38 kg)

15-inch:

13.4 x 9.6 x 0.67 inch
340 x 244 x 16.9 mm

3.71lbs (1.68 kg)

13.5-inc:

12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57 inch,
308 x 223 x 14.5 mm,

2.86 lbs (1.27 kg)

15-inch:

13.4 x 9.6 x 0.58 inch
340 x 244 x 14.7 mm

3.44lbs (1.56 kg)
CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 135H
Intel Core Ultra 7 165H		 Intel Core i5-1235U
Intel Core i7-1255U

Intel Core i5-1135G7
Intel Core i7-1185G7

AMD Ryzen 5 4680U
AMD Ryzen 7 4980U
GPU Intel Graphics (8GB configurations)
Intel Arc Graphics 		Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe
AMD Radeon
RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5x

8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x

 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR4x
Storage User-replaceable PCIe 4.0 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

User-replaceable SSD
256GB, 512GB, 1 TB
Battery

13.5-inch:

47Wh of nominal capacity
Up to 18.5 hours of typical use
39W charger included

15-inch:

47Wh of nominal capacity
Up to 19 hours of typical use
65W charger included

13.5-inch:

Up to 18 hours of typical use

15-inch:

Up to 17 hours of typical use

13.5-inch:

Up to 17 hours of typical use (Intel)
Up to 19 hours of typical use (AMD)

15-inch:

Up to 16.5 hours of typical use (Intel)
Up to 17.5 hours of typical use (AMD)
Ports 1x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
1x USB-A 3.1
1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect port		 2x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
1x USB-A 3.1
1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect port
Optional smart card reader 		1x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C 4.0
1x USB-A 3.1
1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect		 1x USB-C
1x USB-A
1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect
Camera 1080p Full HD camera with Windows Hello 720p HD front-facing camera with Windows Hello
Sound Dual Studio microphones with voice focus
Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Dual Studio microphones
Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos
Sensors Ambient light sensor
Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax
Bluetooth 5.1		 Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax
Bluetooth 5.0
OS Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro Windows 11 Windows 10
Colors Platinum and Black Platinum, Sage, Matte Black, Sandstone Platinum, Ice Blue, Matte Black, Sandstone
Price Starting at $1199 Starting at $999

Although it might be technically possible to purchase the Surface Laptop 6 for Business, we recommend not doing so. Wait for the consumer version, which should feature much more notable upgrades, such as a better display, an optional ARM configuration, a reworked haptic touchpad, and more.

