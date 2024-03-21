Specs Appeal: Here is how Surface Pro 10 for Business compares to Pro 9 and Pro 7 Plus

Microsoft officially announced the Surface Pro 10 for Business on March 21, 2024. As expected, the commercial-focused version of the computer looks almost identical to its predecessor, with most of the new features hiding inside the metal casing. Although Microsoft will showcase the consumer version of the Surface Pro 10 in May 2024, you might still be interested in a detailed spec-by-spec comparison between the recent models.
Technically, the Surface Pro 10 for Business is the successor to the Surface Pro 7 Plus, the previous model made specifically for business customers. Why Microsoft did not call the new tablet "Surface Pro 9 Plus" is an open question, but we all know that the company was never good at naming.
Here is the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Pro 10 for Business side-by-side. Can spot a difference?
As for businesses moving from the Surface Pro 7 Plus, upgrades will be much more drastic:
Here are the key changes summed up in a list:
- A better display with adaptive color, higher brightness, higher contrast ratio, and an anti-reflective coating
- The latest Intel Core Ultra chips
- A new configuration with 64GB of RAM
- 128GB configuration is gone; the cheapest option starts at 256GB
- Better battery life with up to 19 hours of "typical use"
- A new camera with 1440p resolution and ultra-wide lens
- NFC reader
- Optional 5G connectivity (previously only available in ARM configurations)
|Surface Pro 10 for Business
|Surface Pro 9
|Surface Pro 7 Plus
|Display
|13" 2,880 x 1,920 PixelSense Flow display with Adaptive color
3:2 aspect ratio, 600 nits brightness (SDR)
120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 1300:1 contrast ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-reflective coating
|
13" 2,880 x 1,920 PixelSense Flow display
|12.3" 2.736 x 1,824 PixelSense display
3:2 aspect ratio, 60Hz
|CPU
|Intel Core 5 Ultra 135U
Intel Core 7 Ultra 165U
|
Intel Core i5-1235U
Microsoft SQ3 ARM processor
|Intel Core i3-1115G4
Intel Core i5-1135G7
Intel Core i7-1165G7
|RAM
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB LPDDR5x
|8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR5
8GB and 16GB LPDDR4x
|8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR4x
|Storage
|PCIe 4.0 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB
|128GB, 256Gb, 512GB, and 1TB
|Battery
|48 Wh of nominal capacity, up to 19 hours of "typical use"
39W charger included
|47.7 Wh of nominal capacity, up to 15.5 hours (Intel) and 19 hours (ARM) of "typical use"
|47.4 Wh of nominal capacity, up to 15 hours of "typical use"
|Ports
|2x USB 4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
Surface Connect Port
Surface Pro Keyboard Port
|2x USB 4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
Surface Connect Port
Surface Type Cover Port
|
1x USB-C
|Cameras
|
1440p front-facing Surface Studio camera with Windows Hello
10.5MP UHD rear-facing camera
|1080p front-facing camera with Windows Hello
10.0MP UHD rear-facing camera
|1080p front-facing camera with Windows Hello
8.0MP FHD rear-facing camera
|Sound
|Dual Studio microphones with voice focus
Dual 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
|Dual far-field mics
1.6W Stereo speakers
|Sensors
|Ambient Color Sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Magnetometer
NFC
|
Ambient Color Sensor
|Ambient light sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Magnetometer
|Network
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and optional 5G (coming later in 2024)
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, and optional 5G (ARM versions)
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, optional LTE
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 10 Pro
|Colors
|Platinum and Black
|Platinum, Sapphire, Forest, Graphite
|Platinum
|Price
|Starting at $1,199
|Starting at $999
|Starting at $799
Whether you should upgrade or not is not a question here since Microsoft will only sell the Surface Pro 10 for Business to its commercial customers. If you are a regular consumer with the Surface Pro 9 or an older model, you have to wait for the May 2024 event, where the company will showcase the consumer version of the Surface Pro 10. It should get much more substantial upgrades, such as an OLED display, new ARM chips by Qualcomm, and more.
Until then, you know the difference between the Surface Pro 7 Plus, Surface Pro 9, and Surface Pro 10 for Business.
9 Plus 10 for Business. If you are curious, you can also check our Specs Appeal article comparing the Surface Pro 9 to Pro 8 and Pro 7.
