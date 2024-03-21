When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Specs Appeal: Here is how Surface Pro 10 for Business compares to Pro 9 and Pro 7 Plus

Neowin · with 1 comment

Surface Pro 10 for business next to the Surface Pro 9 and 7 Plus

Microsoft officially announced the Surface Pro 10 for Business on March 21, 2024. As expected, the commercial-focused version of the computer looks almost identical to its predecessor, with most of the new features hiding inside the metal casing. Although Microsoft will showcase the consumer version of the Surface Pro 10 in May 2024, you might still be interested in a detailed spec-by-spec comparison between the recent models.

Technically, the Surface Pro 10 for Business is the successor to the Surface Pro 7 Plus, the previous model made specifically for business customers. Why Microsoft did not call the new tablet "Surface Pro 9 Plus" is an open question, but we all know that the company was never good at naming.

Here is the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Pro 10 for Business side-by-side. Can spot a difference?

As for businesses moving from the Surface Pro 7 Plus, upgrades will be much more drastic:

The Surface Pro 7 Plus with the Type Cover
The Surface Pro 10 for Business

Here are the key changes summed up in a list:

  • A better display with adaptive color, higher brightness, higher contrast ratio, and an anti-reflective coating
  • The latest Intel Core Ultra chips
  • A new configuration with 64GB of RAM
  • 128GB configuration is gone; the cheapest option starts at 256GB
  • Better battery life with up to 19 hours of "typical use"
  • A new camera with 1440p resolution and ultra-wide lens
  • NFC reader
  • Optional 5G connectivity (previously only available in ARM configurations)
Surface Pro 10 for Business Surface Pro 9 Surface Pro 7 Plus
Display 13" 2,880 x 1,920 PixelSense Flow display with Adaptive color
3:2 aspect ratio, 600 nits brightness (SDR)
120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 1300:1 contrast ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-reflective coating

13" 2,880 x 1,920 PixelSense Flow display
3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 1200:1 contrast ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5

 12.3" 2.736 x 1,824 PixelSense display
3:2 aspect ratio, 60Hz
CPU Intel Core 5 Ultra 135U
Intel Core 7 Ultra 165U

Intel Core i5-1235U
Intel Core i7-1255U

Microsoft SQ3 ARM processor

 Intel Core i3-1115G4
Intel Core i5-1135G7
Intel Core i7-1165G7
RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR5
8GB and 16GB LPDDR4x		 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR4x
Storage PCIe 4.0 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB 128GB, 256Gb, 512GB, and 1TB
Battery 48 Wh of nominal capacity, up to 19 hours of "typical use"
39W charger included		 47.7 Wh of nominal capacity, up to 15.5 hours (Intel) and 19 hours (ARM) of "typical use" 47.4 Wh of nominal capacity, up to 15 hours of "typical use"
Ports 2x USB 4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
Surface Connect Port
Surface Pro Keyboard Port		 2x USB 4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
Surface Connect Port
Surface Type Cover Port

1x USB-C
1x USB-A
Surface Connect Port
Surface Type Cover Port
microSDXC port
Cameras 1440p front-facing Surface Studio camera with Windows Hello
10.5MP UHD rear-facing camera		 1080p front-facing camera with Windows Hello
10.0MP UHD rear-facing camera		 1080p front-facing camera with Windows Hello
8.0MP FHD rear-facing camera
Sound Dual Studio microphones with voice focus
Dual 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos		 Dual far-field mics
1.6W Stereo speakers
Sensors Ambient Color Sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Magnetometer
NFC

Ambient Color Sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Magnetometer

 Ambient light sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Magnetometer
Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and optional 5G (coming later in 2024) Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, and optional 5G (ARM versions) Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, optional LTE
OS Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro Windows 11 Home Windows 10 Pro
Colors Platinum and Black Platinum, Sapphire, Forest, Graphite Platinum
Price Starting at $1,199 Starting at $999 Starting at $799

Whether you should upgrade or not is not a question here since Microsoft will only sell the Surface Pro 10 for Business to its commercial customers. If you are a regular consumer with the Surface Pro 9 or an older model, you have to wait for the May 2024 event, where the company will showcase the consumer version of the Surface Pro 10. It should get much more substantial upgrades, such as an OLED display, new ARM chips by Qualcomm, and more.

Until then, you know the difference between the Surface Pro 7 Plus, Surface Pro 9, and Surface Pro 9 Plus 10 for Business. If you are curious, you can also check our Specs Appeal article comparing the Surface Pro 9 to Pro 8 and Pro 7.

