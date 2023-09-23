Specs Appeal: Comparing the Surface Laptop Go 3 with Laptop Go 2 and Laptop Go

A picture of the Surface Laptop Go 3

On September 21, 2023, Microsoft announced the third-generation Surface Laptop Go, a 12-inch Surface laptop with an affordable price tag. Unlike the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and its hefty list of changes inside and out, the Surface Laptop Go 3 got a modest upgrade, focusing solely on the processor, RAM, and storage.

If you own a previous-generation Surface Laptop Go and consider upgrading, here is how the latest model compares to its predecessors, the Surface Laptop Go 2 and the original Surface Laptop Go.

A picture of the Surface Laptop Go 3

Here are the key changes summed up in a list:

  • A newer processor: All Surface Laptop Go 3 configurations have Intel's 12th Gen Core i5-1235U processor.
  • More memory: You can pick between 8GB and 16GB RAM configurations. The laughable 4GB variant is finally gone.
  • Storage: All Surface Laptop Go 3 configurations have 256GB solid-state drives (user-removable).
  • Price: The base configuration now starts at $799, a $200 increase over the previous generation and its entry-level model with smaller RAM and storage. However, the price is identical to the similarly specced Surface Laptop Go 2 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
A picture of the Surface Laptop Go 3
Surface Laptop Go 3 Surface Laptop Go 2 Surface Laptop Go 1
Dimensions

10.95" x 8.12" x 0.62"
278 x 206 x 15.7 mm

2.49 lbs / 1.13 kg

10.95" x 8.10" x 0.62"
278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

2.48 lbs / 1.12 kg
Colors Platinum, Ice Blue, Sage, Sandstone Platinum, Ice Blue, Sandstone
Display

12.4" 3:2 PixelSense Display
60Hz, 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI)
10-point multi-touch
Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1
Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel UHD Graphics
Memory 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4x
Storage 256GB SSD
User-removable		 128GB or 256GB SSD
User-removable		 64GB eMMC
128GB or 256GB SSD
Ports 1x USB-C
1x USB-A
3.5mm audio jack
Surface Connect
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0
Camera & Audio 720p front-facing camera
Dual far-field Studio Mics
Dual speakers with Dolby Audio
Battery & Charging 41Wh Li-ion
39W Power Supply		 39.7Wh Li-ion
39W Power Supply
Price $799+ $599+ $549+

A picture of the Surface Laptop Go 3

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is now available for preorder in the Microsoft Store. Shipping starts on October 3, 2023.

