Specs Appeal: Comparing the Surface Laptop Go 3 with Laptop Go 2 and Laptop Go

On September 21, 2023, Microsoft announced the third-generation Surface Laptop Go, a 12-inch Surface laptop with an affordable price tag. Unlike the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and its hefty list of changes inside and out, the Surface Laptop Go 3 got a modest upgrade, focusing solely on the processor, RAM, and storage.

If you own a previous-generation Surface Laptop Go and consider upgrading, here is how the latest model compares to its predecessors, the Surface Laptop Go 2 and the original Surface Laptop Go.

Here are the key changes summed up in a list:

A newer processor: All Surface Laptop Go 3 configurations have Intel's 12th Gen Core i5-1235U processor.

More memory: You can pick between 8GB and 16GB RAM configurations. The laughable 4GB variant is finally gone.

Storage: All Surface Laptop Go 3 configurations have 256GB solid-state drives (user-removable).

Price: The base configuration now starts at $799, a $200 increase over the previous generation and its entry-level model with smaller RAM and storage. However, the price is identical to the similarly specced Surface Laptop Go 2 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Surface Laptop Go 3 Surface Laptop Go 2 Surface Laptop Go 1 Dimensions 10.95" x 8.12" x 0.62"

278 x 206 x 15.7 mm 2.49 lbs / 1.13 kg 10.95" x 8.10" x 0.62"

278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm 2.48 lbs / 1.12 kg Colors Platinum, Ice Blue, Sage, Sandstone Platinum, Ice Blue, Sandstone Display 12.4" 3:2 PixelSense Display

60Hz, 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI)

10-point multi-touch Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Memory 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4x Storage 256GB SSD

User-removable 128GB or 256GB SSD

User-removable 64GB eMMC

128GB or 256GB SSD Ports 1x USB-C

1x USB-A

3.5mm audio jack

Surface Connect Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 Camera & Audio 720p front-facing camera

Dual far-field Studio Mics

Dual speakers with Dolby Audio Battery & Charging 41Wh Li-ion

39W Power Supply 39.7Wh Li-ion

39W Power Supply Price $799+ $599+ $549+

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is now available for preorder in the Microsoft Store. Shipping starts on October 3, 2023.