Specs Appeal: Comparing the Surface Laptop Go 3 with Laptop Go 2 and Laptop Go

On September 21, 2023, Microsoft announced the third-generation Surface Laptop Go, a 12-inch Surface laptop with an affordable price tag. Unlike the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and its hefty list of changes inside and out, the Surface Laptop Go 3 got a modest upgrade, focusing solely on the processor, RAM, and storage.
If you own a previous-generation Surface Laptop Go and consider upgrading, here is how the latest model compares to its predecessors, the Surface Laptop Go 2 and the original Surface Laptop Go.
Here are the key changes summed up in a list:
- A newer processor: All Surface Laptop Go 3 configurations have Intel's 12th Gen Core i5-1235U processor.
- More memory: You can pick between 8GB and 16GB RAM configurations. The laughable 4GB variant is finally gone.
- Storage: All Surface Laptop Go 3 configurations have 256GB solid-state drives (user-removable).
- Price: The base configuration now starts at $799, a $200 increase over the previous generation and its entry-level model with smaller RAM and storage. However, the price is identical to the similarly specced Surface Laptop Go 2 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
|Surface Laptop Go 3
|Surface Laptop Go 2
|Surface Laptop Go 1
|Dimensions
|
10.95" x 8.12" x 0.62"
2.49 lbs / 1.13 kg
|
10.95" x 8.10" x 0.62"
2.48 lbs / 1.12 kg
|Colors
|Platinum, Ice Blue, Sage, Sandstone
|Platinum, Ice Blue, Sandstone
|Display
|
12.4" 3:2 PixelSense Display
|Processor
|12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U
|11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7
|10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Memory
|8GB or 16GB LPDDR5
|4GB or 8GB LPDDR4x
|Storage
|
256GB SSD
User-removable
|128GB or 256GB SSD
User-removable
|64GB eMMC
128GB or 256GB SSD
|Ports
|1x USB-C
1x USB-A
3.5mm audio jack
Surface Connect
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1
|Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0
|Camera & Audio
|720p front-facing camera
Dual far-field Studio Mics
Dual speakers with Dolby Audio
|Battery & Charging
|41Wh Li-ion
39W Power Supply
|39.7Wh Li-ion
39W Power Supply
|Price
|$799+
|$599+
|$549+
The Surface Laptop Go 3 is now available for preorder in the Microsoft Store. Shipping starts on October 3, 2023.
