Get this 16-inch Asus TUF A16 gaming laptop for a new all time low price

With the new school year about to begin in many colleges and universities in the US, it may be time to get a new notebook for classes. However, that doesn't mean the notebook students purchase can't be used for some fun after classes. The Asus TUF A16 gaming laptop is one such notebook, and it has now hit a new low price.

At the moment, the 2024 16-inch Asus TUF A16 gaming laptop is available for $1,399.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price for this laptop and $400 off its $1,799.99 MSRP.

The Windows 11 5.0-pound model includes a 16-inch IPS 2,560 x 1,600 resolution display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. Inside, there's an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX processor with a clock speed of up to 5.2 GHz and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. You also get 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage.

Some of the other features of the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 wireless hardware and a cooling system with four vents and five dedicated heat pipes. The notebook is also very rugged and has passed a number of MIL-STD-810H certification tests for drops, shaking, heat, cold, and humidity.

Finally, buyers will get three months of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no additional cost, allowing them to play hundreds of PC games.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
