The Star Wars Outlaws post-launch roadmap includes two story-themed DLCs and more

After a lull over the summer months in terms of major new AAA video game releases, Ubisoft plans to launch its long-awaited open-world game Star Wars Outlaws on August 30. However, that will be just the beginning for this game, as the publisher has revealed some post-launch content details in a partial roadmap.

In a post on Ubisoft's blog, the publisher revealed that on launch day, people who purchase the game's Season Pass will be able to access an extra mission, Jabba's Gambit. Here's a quick summary of the mission:

Just as Kay is putting together a crew for her big heist, she receives a job from Jabba the Hutt himself - ND-5 owes the Hutts a debt from years ago, and Jabba has come to collect.

Sometime in the fall of 2024, another story DLC pack will be released for Season Pass buyers. It's called Wild Card. In this mission, Kay is entering a Sabacc tournament for a purpose that is currently unstated. But what have we here? Kay manages to encounter the scoundrel Lando Calrissian, which makes this mission even more interesting.

In the spring of 2025, another story, DLC, will be released for the game. This one is called A Pirate's Fortune, and it has Key running into a pirate named Hondo Ohnaka, who has issues with a pirate group. Each story DLC will also come with extra cosmetic in-game items.

Star Wars Outlaws will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 console platforms, along with the PC via the Ubisoft Connect story and the Epic Games Store (sorry, no Steam release yet). If you get the Gold Edition, you can get access to the Season Pass and play the game three days earlier on August 27. You can also subscribe to Ubisoft+ Premium to get the game with the Season Pass and early start date.

