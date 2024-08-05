Save 23% on the TP-Link AXE5400 tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router

Those wanting to upgrade their home network to the latest Wi-Fi standard to ensure the best speed, latency, and coverage, all without breaking their bank accounts, can check out the TP-Link AXE5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E router, which is currently available on Amazon at a new all-time low price, saving you 23%.

The AXE5400 supports 6 GHz, 5 GHz, and 2.4 GHz channels. Thanks to Wi-Fi 6E, you get more bandwidth, faster speeds, and notably reduced latencies when connecting more devices to the same network. TP-Link claims that the router supports up to four times more simultaneous connections than previous-gen routers. All that is powered by a quad-core 1.7GHz processor and 512MB of memory.

The TP-Link AXE5400 has one gigabit WAN port, four gigabit LAN ports for wired connections, and a single USB 3.0 port. It also supports the latest WPA3 encryption standard for more secure networks and the OneMesh feature for extending Wi-Fi coverage. Speaking of coverage, the router has six high-powered antennas with Beamforming support to eliminate dead spots and signal dropouts.

Finally, the TP-Link AXE5400 router supports the Tether app, which makes setting up the router, configuring its settings, and updating software a quick and easy process from your phone.

