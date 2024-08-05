Huawei launches nova Flip with dual OLED screen and 50MP camera

Huawei has just released its newest entry in the foldable phone category, nova Flip. Being the very first foldable device of the nova lineup, the nova Flip folds out like a compact flip phone compared with most foldables today.

More than just a tech gadget, the nova Flip is going to be pitched by Huawei as something of a "fashionable accessory" across several bold colors. It folds horizontally, opening up from a square outer display into an internal 6.94-inch OLED screen. When folded, it measures a svelte 6.88mm thick and weighs 195 grams.

Under the hood, the nova Flip is powered by a Huawei's Kirin 8000 chip matched with storage configurations that go up to 1TB. A 4,400mAh battery supports rapid 66W wired charging. On the back, a 50MP main camera is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens for versatile photo capabilities. A 32MP selfie camera enables sharp self-portraits.

It comes with some good features, such as the dual-function outer display— a 2.14-inch OLED that doubles up for notification viewing and serves as a viewfinder for the rear cameras. This folding design is accompanied by a waterdrop hinge, which has gone through rigorous 1.2 million bend tests to bring a compact yet large-screen experience.

The nova Flip also debuts Huawei's new HarmonyOS. AI enhancements in the software are available for things like subject removal and text selection from images.

It will arrive in New Green, Sakura Pink, Zero White, and Starry Black. For the 256GB model, the price starts at CNY 5,288 ($744), the 512GB variant costs CNY 5,688 ($798), and the highest options will come with a 1TB option at CNY 6,488 ($911). Pre-orders will allow customers in China to start buying their chosen nova Flip on August 10.

It will offer direct competition to the Motorola Razr and Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 in its class. The Razr is on the shelves for a price of $450, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 goes up to $999.