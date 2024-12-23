Dark and Darker - Legendary Status upgrade is free on the Epic Games Store today

The Epic Games Store returned today with its fifth giveaway from its holiday promotion offering daily freebies. Yesterday it was the roguelike dungeon crawler Wizard of Legend, and today, it's a piece of DLC for a free-to-play game. It is the Legendary Status upgrade for the multiplayer dungeon crawler and RPG experience Dark and Darker.

Developed by South Korean studio Ironmace, Dark and Darker offers a multitude of character classes to enter its dungeons with, and players must loot resources, fight monsters, as well as other players before escaping with their newfound valuables. New runs lets you start the game with the weapons and armor you looted previously, but death means you lose most of the stuff you had equipped and looted.

As for this DLC upgrade from Epic that's available for the free-to-play game today, here are its perks:

Access to the High-Roller Dungeons and the Arena! Are you ready for the ultimate challenge! Take on harder enemies and get better loot!

9 Additional character slots! Don’t be limited to just a single character or class. Experiment with a multitude of different builds or playstyles!

Sell items on the Marketplace and gain access to the Trading Post! – Please be aware that these extra trading privileges unlock 72 hours after the ‘Legendary’ status has been activated.

1 Shared Stash! – Gain some extra space for your loot and easily transfer items between your characters on the same account.

Triumph Boost! Gain 50% more Triumph Experience each time you successfully extract from a dungeon. These points help you earn Bluestone Shards that can be used to unlock exclusive cosmetics!

Unfortunately, if you're already a fan of the game who has purchased the Legendary Status upgrade for their account, this freebie won't give them anything extra. Developer Ironmace explains that no additional bonuses will be granted, and none of the benefits will stack from having more than one upgrade either.

The Dark and Darker - Legendary Status upgrade giveaway on the Epic Games Store is now available. It usually costs $30 to purchase if you're on the free to play Squire track of the game, but it's available to claim for free until 8 am PT on December 24. Epic will unveil the next 24-hour-long giveaway at the same time as well, which is rumored to be a copy of Dredge.