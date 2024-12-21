Save 20% on ASUS ZenWi-Fi BT10 Wi-Fi 7 routers

If you think it is now time to upgrade the network in your house with more modern access points that support the latest Wi-Fi standards, such as Wi-Fi 7, ASUS has a special offer that might be of interest. The BT10 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 routers are now available at their lowest price, allowing you to save up to 22% on single and dual-pack routers.

The BT10 Wi-FI 7 routers from ASUS support 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands with a maximum coverage of up to 6,000 square feet. You can use a single unit in a smaller house or dual and triple setups in large areas to make sure there are no dead Wi-Fi zones wherever you go.

Also, the ASUS BT10 lineup has 10Gbps LAP ports for ultra-fast data transfer and 4G/5G mobile tethering as a backup in case of outages or other network disruptions. You can manage your router with the ASUS Router app and set up advanced features like separate networks for IoT devices, kids, and VPN connections.

