New Windows Subystem for Android brings a few neat features to Windows Insiders

Windows Insiders can download a new feature update for Windows Subsystem for Android. Version 2304 arrived in its dedicated preview channel several days ago, and now Microsoft is rolling it out to all insiders rocking the latest early Windows 11 builds.

Windows Subsystem for Android version 2304 (2304.40000.5.0) adds package verification with anti-virus software, the ability to reallocate memory for better performance, Android AppLink support, a new Linux kernel, and more. Here is the full changelog:

Package verification for apps on WSA: Android apps are scanned using anti-virus software installed on Windows prior to app installation.

Ability for users to configure how much memory to assign to Android

Android apps will be launched when a user opens the supported app link from any app (Android AppLink support)

Linux kernel updated to 5.15.94

WSA reliability and performance improvements

The update is available to all Windows Insider channels (Release Preview, Beta, Dev, and Canary). If you want to test WSA updates earlier than Windows Insiders, sign up for its dedicated preview channel in the official documentation.

You can download Windows Subsystem for Android with the Amazon App Store from the Microsoft Store on compatible PCs running Windows 11. Hardware requirements for WSA are available here.