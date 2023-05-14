Get the new Google Pixel 7a and get a $50 Amazon gift card for free

As expected, Google announced its latest budget smartphone, the Pixel 7a, during the Google I/O 2023 developers conference earlier this week. You can get the unlocked version right now for $499, but there's also a limited-time offer that's only available on Amazon.

The Google Pixel 7a is available on the site for its normal $499 price, but if you buy it now, you also get a $50 Amazon gift card with the phone at no additional cost. You will get the physical gift card shipped to you, and it has no expiration date. This offer ends on May 21, or while supplies last.

The Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch 90Hz OLED display, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage inside. It also has Google's own Tensor G2 processor, a Titan M2 security chip, and a 4,385mAh battery with wireless charging support.

The big upgrade compared to previous "a" models is the new 64MP main rear camera, along with a 13MP ultrawide rear camera and a 13MP front-facing camera. It comes with Android 13 installed and Google has pledged to offer three OS updates and five years of security updates. You can find out more info on the Google Pixel 7a in our article.

