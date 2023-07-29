Save 70% on a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid SmartDNS

Today's highlighted deal comes from our Apps & Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 70% off a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid SmartDNS.

Seamless streaming made possible!

SmartDNS is a solution to bypass geo-restrictions and access regionally blocked content on various streaming platforms and video services. By redirecting DNS queries through their SmartDNS servers, users can unlock access to content that is typically unavailable in their location. SmartDNS doesn't encrypt your traffic, ensuring seamless streaming and browsing experiences. It is compatible with a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and routers. With SmartDNS, users can enjoy their favorite shows, movies, and sports events without any geographical limitations.

Access most popular streaming sites. Watch Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, HBO Now many more sites even if they are not available in your region

Watch Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, HBO Now many more sites even if they are not available in your region Faster than any VPN application. Watch your favorite shows without any lags & delays

Watch your favorite shows without any lags & delays Unlimited devices. Use your SmartDNS IP address on unlimited number of devices & on any platform you like

Use your SmartDNS IP address on unlimited number of devices & on any platform you like Use SmartDNS anywhere. Access best online content, worldwide

DNS vs VPN

While both DNs and VPN services unblock geographically restricted sites, only a VPN hides your IP address, spoofs your location, and encrypts your data transfers. DNS however doesn't slow you down and can even help improve your streaming speed and security.

Unblock the most popular video streaming services from anywhere in the world

Get US /EU DNS servers

Use without installation

Easily configure SmartDNS for any internet-capable device

Open access to all your favorite movies & TV shows without restrictions

Use 1 account on unlimited devices

Access a growing selection of video streaming sites globally, including American Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc.

Unlimited traffic bandwidth: no need to worry about lags or delays of the video

Unlimited high-speed connection

Dedicated 24/7 support

Good to know

Length of access: lifetime

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Access options: desktop or mobile

Max number of device(s): unlimited

Only available to new users

Version iOS: 1.12.3 macOS: 1.12.3 Android: 1.15.4 Windows 1.7.1

Updates included

Here's the deal:

A lifetime subscription to KeepSolid SmartDNS normally costs $199.99, but it can be yours for just $59.99 for a limited time, that's a saving of $140 (70%) off! For terms, specifications, and license info please click the link below.

>> Learn more, or get this deal now

See all discounted VPN deals on offer. This is a time-limited deal.

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent · Give $10, Get $10 · 10% off for first-time buyers.

Although priced in U.S. dollars, this deal is available for digital purchase worldwide.

We post these because we earn commission on each sale so as not to rely solely on advertising, which many of our readers block. It all helps toward paying staff reporters, servers and hosting costs.

Other ways to support Neowin

The above deal not doing it for you, but still want to help? Check out the links below.

Check out our partner software in the Neowin Store

Buy a T-shirt at Neowin's Threadsquad

Subscribe to Neowin - for $14 a year, or $28 a year for an ad-free experience

Disclosure: An account at Neowin Deals is required to participate in any deals powered by our affiliate, StackCommerce. For a full description of StackCommerce's privacy guidelines, go here. Neowin benefits from shared revenue of each sale made through our branded deals site.