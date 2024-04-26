Microsoft reveals Infra Copilot that uses GitHub Copilot to generate infrastructure code

Microsoft's GitHub Copilot first launched in June 2022, before the company announced its commitment several months later to bring generative AI features to nearly all of its services. This week, Microsoft revealed a spinoff of sorts to GitHub Copilot that was created for a specific type of programmer and business field.

In a blog post. Microsoft officially announced Infra Copilot, It was designed to use GitHub Copilot as the basis for a new generative AI tool that's made to help with the coding specifically for infrastructure systems. Microsoft stated:

Infra Copilot harnesses the power of machine learning to interpret the intent behind prompts and swiftly generate precise infrastructure code. It understands the context of infrastructure tasks, allowing professionals to express their requirements in natural language and receive corresponding code suggestions.

Microsoft says that programmers who use Infra Copilot to generate infrastructure code will be able to streamline the coding process so they can concentrate on higher-level activities. The tool is also designed to create standardized code snippets so that it works consistency across different environments.

The new Infra Copilot tool should help cut down on the amount of development time for this kind of coding projects. It can also be an educational tool for programmers who may not be familiar with the specific needs of making infrastructure code.

Infra Copilot is available now to programmers who have the latest Visual Studio Code version, and have a GitHub Copilot license, with either a personal free trial or access to their company's GitHub account. They can then install the Copilot extension, sign in from Visual Studio Code, and install the PowerShell extension to get started.

Microsoft recently launched GitHub Copilot Enterprise which uses data from a company's own code repositories and knowledge base to generate code and answer questions. It's priced at $39 a month per user.