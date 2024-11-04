Asus ROG Phone 9 lineup may feature a whopping 185Hz refresh rate display

Asus has already confirmed that it will be launching the gaming flagship, ROG Phone 9, in the US this month. The phone is set to be unveiled on November 19, which is a bit earlier than its predecessor, which was announced on December 8.

The ROG Phone 9 is already tipped to feature 65W fast wired charging and is powered by the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The Asus ROG Phone 9 is also rumored to feature 24GB of RAM. Now, a bunch of specifications, especially about the display of the Asus ROG Phone 9 have been leaked, which makes the phone more interesting.

According to leakster Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via 91Mobiles), the ROG Phone 9 may feature a 185Hz refresh rate display. If true, this would make it the first phone in the world to come with such a high refresh rate display. However, it is tipped that the 185Hz may be limited to the "Game Genie" mode, Asus's dedicated gaming mode.

For comparison, the Asus ROG Phone 8 packed a 1Hz-120Hz LTPO display with max support for up to 165Hz during gaming. The upcoming ROG Phone 9 may feature a flat display, which has been a trend starting this year (goodbye curved displays!). It is also claimed that the ROG Phone 9 will have an LTPO display with a variable refresh rate.

The display on the device will feature an AniMe Vision light display matrix screen, and also pack multiple new AI features on board. Also, the gaming beast is tipped to feature the best heat dissipation efficiency on any phone in the market.

The Asus ROG Phone 9 is also expected to come with support for an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. While the cameras may not be the strong point of the phone, it will still feature a triple-camera setup on the back. Under the hood, the phone may be juiced by a 5800mAh battery.