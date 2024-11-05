TECH_BARGAINS 11/6: 4TB SanDisk rugged HDD, a $122 2TB Gen4 NVMe SSD, and more

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit, with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, and Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems.
Aside from those, you can also check out SanDisk 4TB rugged hard drive, a $122 2TB NVMe Gen4 SSD, Apple Macbook Air M2 (2022), and many more items in today's TECH_BARGAINS (also, check out the previous edition as several of the discounts still apply.). The full list of featured deals is given below:
SanDisk Professional 4TB G-Drive ArmorATD - Rugged, Durable Portable External Hard Drive HDD, USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 - SDPH81G-004T-GBA1D: $129.95 (Amazon US)
Verbatim 2TB SSD Vi7000 Internal Solid State Hard Drive PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 Designed for Gamers and High Performance Users up to 7000MB/s Read 6500MB/s Write: $122.17 (Amazon US)
CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO 32GB (4x8GB) DDR4 3600 C18 LED Desktop Memory - Black: $109.21 (Amazon US)
CORSAIR RM850x Fully Modular Low-Noise ATX Power Supply – ATX 3.1 Compliant – PCIe 5.1 Support – Cybenetics Gold Efficiency – Native 12V-2x6 Connector – Black: $124.99 (Amazon US)
CyberPower SL950U Standby UPS System, 950VA/510W, 8 Outlets, USB Charge Ports, Slim Profile, UL Listed: $101.95 (Amazon US)
GIGABYTE MO34WQC - 34" QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor - WQHD 3440x1440 - Curved - 175Hz - 0.03ms GTG - AMD FreeSync Premium Pro - Type C KVM - HDMI, DP, Type C - Height Adjustable - Black (MO34WQC SA): $749.99 (Amazon US)
Alienware AW2524HF Gaming Monitor - 24.5-inch (1920x1080) 500Hz (Overclock) 0.5ms Display, Height/Tilt/Swivel/Pivot Adjustability, 3yr Advanced Exchange - Black: $449.99 (Amazon US)
ViewSonic VG2448A 24 Inch IPS 1080p Ergonomic Monitor with Ultra-Thin Bezels, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, VGA, and 40 Degree Tilt for Home and Office: $143.11 (Amazon US)
Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 21JN0040US 16" Touchscreen Notebook - WUXGA - 1920 x 1200 - Intel Core i5 13th Gen i5-1335U Deca-core (10 Core) 1.30 GHz - 16 GB Total RAM - 8 GB On-Board Memory - 512 GB: $769.99 (Amazon US)
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Midnight: $799.00 (Amazon US)
Apple 2023 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M3 chip: 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 24-inch Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Matching Accessories. Works with iPhone/iPad; Blue: $1098.00 (Amazon US)
MSI Claw PC Gaming Handheld: Intel Ultra 7-155H, 7" FHD 120Hz Display, 16GB LPDDR5, 512TB NVMe SSD, MicroSD Card Reader, Thunderbolt 4, Win 11 Home: Black A1M-051US: $471.13 (Amazon US)
Razer Wireless Controller & Quick Charging Stand Bundle for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One: Impulse Triggers - Textured Grips - 12hr Battery Life - Magnetic Secure Charging Limited Green Edition: $138.11 (Amazon US)
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi/5G (AT&T) 10.9” 128GB Android Tablet, IP68 Water- and Dust-Resistant, S Pen, 8MP Camera, US Version, 2023, Gray (SM-X518UZAAATT): $429.99 (Amazon US)
Monolith C4 Center Channel Speaker (Each) Powerful Woofers, Punchy Bass, High Performance Audio, for Home Theater System - Audition Series: $87.99 (Amazon US)
Mackie CR5-X 5 inch Multimedia Monitors: $149.95 (Amazon US)
