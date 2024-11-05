Metacritic issues response regarding Dragon Age: The Veilguard review bombing

Five years after the Anthem debacle, BioWare finally went back to being an RPG studio last week with the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. While critics and owners who have played it seems to consider it an okay experience at the least, it looks like a large number of users are review bombing the title in the user review sections on the internet.

Metacritic is one of the spaces hit with the tactic. The popular review aggregate website's Dragon Age: The Veilguard reviews for the PlayStation 5 version sees critic average score hovering at 83 or Generally Favorable. This is after 57 reviews from critics and major creators. However, the same platform's user reviews section shows a drastically lower score of 3.8/10 after almost 2,000 reviews.

Similar numbers can be seen on the game's other platform pages on Metacritic, with PC user score sitting at 2.3/10, and Xbox Series X|S at 3.9/10. Many of the negative reviewers seem to be putting 0 or 1 as their scores for the game, stating it is "woke" propaganda by BioWare.

At the time of writing, Steam reviews, which can only be set by those who have purchased the game unlike on Metacritic, has Veilguard's user rating balancing at 74%, or 'Mostly Positive'. This rating has been achieved after over 13,000 reviews have been submitted by players.

When inquired about the review bombing of Veilguard on Metacritic by Eurogamer, a spokesperson for its parent company Fandom had said:

"We take online trust and safety very seriously across all our sites including Metacritic. "Metacritic has a moderation system in place to track violations of our terms of use. Our team reviews each and every report of abuse (including but not limited to racist, sexist, homophobic, insults to other users, etc) and if violations occur, the reviews are removed."

EA and BioWare are yet to reveal the launch sales performance of Dragon Age: the Veilguard, but it did break the publisher's previous Steam records for a single-player release. Development has concluded though, as the studio is now working on the next Mass Effect entry.