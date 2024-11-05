This 55-inch Hisense TV is currently under $350 after big discount

If you're looking for a new TV this holiday season, check out the Hisense U6 Series 55U6N 55-inch ULED 4K Smart TV. Right now, it is discounted by a massive 36%, so it only costs $347.99, compared to the original $547.99.

Before we get onto the specs, it's worth noting that this TV is an Amazon Choice, which shows it has a good price and good reviews. It has 175 ratings with an overall score of 4.3 out of 5 stars, suggesting it's a great product.

It is shipped from and sold by Amazon.com, so you won't need to deal with third-party sellers, and it's returnable until January 31, 2025, so if you buy it as a gift but it's unwanted, then it can be easily returned. Also of note is that 500+ people have purchased this TV in the last month, showing it's still a popular model.

This Hisense TV comes with Mini-LED technology, according to the company, this helps to dramatically improve the picture quality with dark scenes being deep and bright scenes being "blinding". Hisense says this delivers scenes that feel real. In addition, it comes with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

In terms of the operating system, this smart TV is running Google TV. This means that you'll have access to plenty of apps, such as streaming platforms like Netflix. This ensures you never have a shortage of things to watch.

In terms of ports, it includes

HDMI x4 (2.0)

Ethernet (LAN)

USB 2.0

RF antenna - ATSC

RCA composite video input

L/R audio input for composite

Digital audio output

Earphone/audio output

HDMI eARC

HDMI CEC

If you're interested in this TV, now would be a good time to buy it if the deal comes to an end.

