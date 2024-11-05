Save massive 61% on Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Pro Controller

Razer is not the first brand to come to mind when someone says "affordable accessories." However, that is just the case with the Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Gaming Pro Controller for Xbox consoles and PC. Right now, you can get this gamepad with a massive 61% discount.

In addition to cross-platform capabilities and fancy RGB lights (up to 16.8 million colors), the Razer Wolverine V2 features six extra buttons (four remappable triggers and two remappable bumpers) that you can customize with the Razer app. Also, you can switch to hair-trigger mode with side locks to reduce trigger distance travel when playing shooters and other games that require instant trigger response.

Another great thing about the Wolverine V2 is that it comes with two longer sticks, which will come in handy when you need more precise controls, say in racing or flight sim games. Razer also says that XYAB buttons have more tactile clicks with faster response.

Finally, thanks to the official Xbox licensing, you will be sure that the gamepad works with Xbox One / Xbox Series consoles and Windows 10 / 11 PCs without any compatibility issues.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Gaming Pro Controller - $59.99 | 61% off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

