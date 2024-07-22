The blue Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2) is just $769.99 now on Amazon

We all know that Apple products are pretty great, that's what you get for paying the comparatively high price for its products. Now, you can get the blue 256GB Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2) for just $769.99, that's 14% off its list price of $899.

Before we get onto the features, it's worth pointing out that this tablet is an Amazon Choice reflecting it has a good price, good reviews, and is ready to ship immediately. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars based on 102 ratings suggesting customers think it is excellent.

This iPad is powered by the Apple M2 chip. The M2 contains an 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. It also has a 9-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine plus 8GB of RAM.

According to Apple, this powerful chip is ready for when it ships Apple Intelligence in the fall and also offers good CPU, graphics, and Neural Engine performance. In terms of connectivity, this Wi-Fi only model includes Wi-Fi 6E for better speeds.

This iPad has a 12MP wide camera and can record videos in 4K. The camera supports panorama, smart HDR 4, auto image stabilization, burst mode, photo geotagging, and can capture in the HEIF and JPEG formats.

Regarding video, you can record in 4K up to 60 fps. Some features include slo-mo video support, time lapse with stabilization, cinematic video stabilization, continuous autofocus video, and capture support for the HEVC and H.264 video formats.

With Apple, you know you'll be getting a great product that's not too difficult to use. If you're convinced by this product and think the price point is good then don't hesitate:

