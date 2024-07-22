Logitech Brio 100 FullHD webcam is now available for just $24.99

If you cannot afford an expensive high-resolution webcam, there is no need to settle for a dollar-store camera that makes you look like a low-poly potato. There are plenty of affordable webcams with decent resolution and features, and one from Logitech, for example, is currently available with a massive 38% discount on Amazon.

The Logitech Brio 100 is a basic webcam with a 1080p Full HD sensor and a 58-degree lens. It has a built-in omnidirectional microphone, a privacy shutter, auto-light balance, and an LED indicator so that you know when the webcam is operating and looking at you. It is available in two colors: Black and Off-White.

You can connect the Brio 100 via a USB-A cable to any compatible device, be it a computer with Windows, macOS, or Linux. It is also certified for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, and other videoconferencing applications. The webcam is plug-and-play, so there is no need to install additional drivers or apps. However, you can customize the Brio 100 with the Logitech Options+ application.

The Logitech Options+ app is available on Windows and macOS. It lets you customize multiple Logitech accessories, remap keys, adjust webcam settings, update firmware, and do more with your peripherals.

Logitech Brio 100 FullHD webcam Off-White Color - $24.99 | 38% off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.