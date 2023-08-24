A quick look back at the launch and promotion of Windows 95 28 years ago today

These days, the release of a new PC operating system, or indeed most any PC software product, is handled almost exclusively online. We just download the update on our systems, and then complain about any bugs that might show up on Reddit. However, a few decades ago, we actually went into stores to buy software.

That was certainly the case for Windows 95, which launched 28 years ago on August 24, 1995. It may be hard to believe now, but back then, the debut of this successor to Windows 3.1 was more than just the release of an OS. It was a true media event, similar to the launch of a big-budget video game or movie release today.

On the launch day, The Washington Post remarked about how Microsoft had spent as much as $300 million to promote Windows 95. It did stunts like turning the lights in New York City's Empire State Building to red, yellow, and green colors, which were the same colors that were in the Windows 95 logo. In Toronto, the CN Tower went a bit further with a huge 300-foot banner showing the now iconic Start button on the OS.

Microsoft held its own launch event at its Redmond, Washington headquarters on that day. Bill Gates, of course, was there to demonstrate the event, and the company brought in comedian and Tonight Show late-night talk show host Jay Leno to make a bunch of fairly unfunny jokes.

Microsoft helped to create a VHS tape that was sold alongside the Windows 95 launch to show people how to use the OS. It was promoted as the first "cyber sitcom" because it had actors Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry.

They took some time from filming their hit show Friends to film this rather cringy presentation, as they learned the ins and outs of Windows 95. We think they probably got paid a ton of money to do this video, which was embarrassing to watch, even 28 years ago.

Speaking of people getting paid, the most visible part of the Windows 95 promotion was Microsoft's TV commercials, which used The Rolling Stones' "Start Me Up" song in the background. This was the first time the rock band had licensed one of their songs for a TV commercial.

In an archived article on the Jupiter Research site from 2006, Brad Silverberg, who helped to lead the development of Windows 95, recalled how the company managed to get the band members to sign off on the deal.

He also mentioned that Microsoft did not pay The Rolling Stones $10 million or $12 million for the rights to the song, as was reported by other media outlets at that time. he said:

I'm not at liberty to disclose the exact amount, but it was a small fraction of that. It was the Stones, who after doing the deal, leaked the big number figure so as to set the market price for their next deal.

Silverberg added that the band first gave Microsoft a later version of "Start Me Up" and not the original version. Apparently, that was because the more recent track was made with newer band members who would get a lower royalty price. Microsoft insisted on the original track, as originally agreed, so the Rolling Stones finally sent that version.

While there were long lines in some retail stores to purchase that big box of disks with Windows 95, The Washington Post said not everyone was lining up to buy Microsoft's hyped product:

There was no mad rush to obtain Windows 95 at the Office Depot on New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring early this morning. About a dozen customers were on hand when the store opened its doors at midnight, and a few more trickled in after that. By 12:30 a.m., the half dozen employees had the store pretty much to themselves.

In the end, all of the hype and promotion paid off for Microsoft as Windows 95 helped to boost PC sales in general and made using a personal computer easier overall for the general public. It's an era in the tech industry that won't be duplicated ever again.