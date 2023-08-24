Sony Interactive Entertainment acquires high-end headphone maker Audeze

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced today that it has acquired Audeze, a premium headphone manufacturer known for its high-end audio products. The deal's financial terms have not yet been made public.

According to a statement, Audeze will continue to develop products for multiple platforms. The company will also operate independently while "benefiting from being part of the PlayStation ecosystem."

SIE's senior vice president of platform experience, Hideaki Nishino, believes that the acquisition highlights Sony's focus on delivering the best possible audio experience for PlayStation users.

In a statement, Hideaki Nishino said;

Audeze is a premier brand for headphones, and this acquisition highlights Sony Interactive’s focus on innovation and providing the best audio experience to PlayStation players. We’re excited to bring Audeze’s expertise into the PlayStation ecosystem, building on the great strides we’ve made with PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech and the Pulse 3D wireless headset.

Audeze is known for its planar magnetic headphone drivers that deliver high-quality audio for consumers and professionals. The news comes as Sony unveiled new Pulse-branded earphones and a headset designed specifically for the PlayStation 5

The Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headset utilize custom planar magnetic drivers and a new low-latency audio tech called PlayStation Link. It is optimized for PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2, and the upcoming PlayStation Portal while also working with PC and Mac.

The Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headset will launch later this year, costing $200 and $150, respectively.

In case you missed it, the PlayStation Portal is the new name for the PS5 remote-play device. It will have an 8-inch display sandwiched between a DualSense controller. The display will allow gamers to play their PS5 games remotely on their home network via WiFi.

The Audeze acquisition is an interesting one in that it will likely help Sony make solid audio products for its PlayStation platform, while also supporting other hardware devices as well.

Source: Business Wire