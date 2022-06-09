Here's the first gameplay from Dead Space creator's next horror game The Callisto Protocol

Dead Space fans yearning for a new game in the series may have something quite similar to it available soon. Teased during the State of Play last week, The Callisto Protocol received a gameplay trailer at Summer Game Fest today. It's a futuristic horror game with plenty of gore, so keep that in mind when watching the above footage.

Glen Schofield, the mind behind the original Dead Space series, is heading this game too, and the very Dead Space-ey direction is apparent here, from the main character's weightiness and weaponry to the dreadful death animations. The gravity gun shown off in the trailer puts an interesting twist into things too, letting the main character pull enemies and throw them towards environmental hazards.

Players take the role of Jacob Lee, a prisoner in Black Iron Prison located on the Jupiter moon Callisto. Here's how the studio describes the setting:

When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto.

Striking Distance Studios is developing the sci-fi horror title, where Schofield serves as the CEO. While originally slated to be in the universe of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, the weird connection to the battle royale is no longer a thing.

The Callisto Protocol is coming out on December 2, 2022, and it has PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 listed as platforms.