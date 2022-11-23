The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update gets its first gameplay trailer

Two years after the original announcement and multiple delays, the next-gen enhanced version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is almost here. Today, CD Projekt RED has shared details on the project's features as well as gameplay footage for the first time. Watch the free update's trailer above, which shows off recorded footage from a high-end PC.

The studio is touting ray-traced global illumination support across all current-gen platforms with this update. Other graphical additions include screen space reflections, dynamic resolution scaling, as well as texture and foliage upgrades.

Specifically on the consoles side, quality and performance modes (60 FPS) are being introduced, while PlayStation 5 players will be happy to know that haptic feedback and adaptive triggers support is incoming.

Other additions include Netflix show-inspired content that include a new mission and its recognizable Nilfgaardian armor, pause during cutscenes, HUD customization, a photo mode, a new camera, and even features from popular mods on PC. Cloud-based cross-save support across all platforms are here too, letting players pick up the adventure where they left off from PC, Xbox Series X|S, or PlayStation 5.

While anyone who already owns the current versions of the game is getting the upgrade content for free, CD Projekt will be releasing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition as well. It will contain the base experience plus all post-launch content, from the free DLC to the story expansions - Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. Only a digital release will be available at first, with a physical edition coming at a later date.

Lastly, the last-generation version still available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch aren't being completely left behind either. The studio plans to bring gameplay improvements and the Netflix show-themed add-ons to these platforms later.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update and the Complete Edition version will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on December 14, 2022. A remake of the original The Witcher as well as a new trilogy set in the same universe are currently in development.