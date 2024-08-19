Apple could release two new variants of AirPods 4 next month, report says

As Apple is preparing to unveil its latest hardware and software innovations as soon as next month, rumors and speculations about the event have taken an uptick in recent weeks. Habitually, Apple refreshes its AirPods lineup every two years, and if it wants to continue the same trend, the fourth generation of AirPods must make a debut in the upcoming September event. Now, a new report provides us with even more details about the upcoming AirPods 4 variants.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to release AirPods 4 in two variants to replace both AirPods 2 and AirPods 3. The second generation of AirPods was released in 2019, while the third generation was made in 2021.

As the new report suggests, AirPods 4 will have a basic tier to replace the AirPods 2 and a higher-priced tier to put AirPods 3 out to pasture. Additionally, the more expensive variant of AirPods 4 could feature active noise cancellation and wireless charging, while the entry-level tier will be deprived of them. Some design differences between the two versions are also expected.

Yet, there is no confirmation about naming the new AirPods 4 variants. However, to make products distinguishable, the lower tier could get a "Lite" or "Slim" name to be on par with alleged iPhone 17 Slim model. Another expected change is replacing the Lightning connector with a USB-C.

While the exact pricing of the new AirPods remains a mystery, we can make some educated guesses based on the current lineup. The AirPods 2, with its basic features, is available for around $90, while the more advanced AirPods 3 is priced at $179. The AirPods 4 will likely fall within a similar price range.

Given that the mid-tier AirPods 4 is closing the gap with AirPods Pro, Apple might need to refresh the $249 AirPods Pro as soon as next year. Also, the AirPods 2 is more likely to be discontinued immediately after the AirPods 4 launch. At the same time, the AirPods 3 could continue selling at a reduced price for a limited time before going extinct.