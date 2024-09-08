Apple's iPhone 16 "Glowtime" event: Here's how and when to watch it and what to expect

Apple is getting ready to present its latest iPhone models to the general public early next week. It's all part of its annual fall hardware media event that will be livestreamed to the entire world. Here's when and how you can watch it, and what we expect will be revealed.

When is the new Apple iPhone event?

The livestream event will happen on Monday, September 9, starting at 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern time. The tagline for the event is certainly interesting: "It's Glowtime".

How can I watch it?

The best way to watch the event is to stream it via Apple's YouTube channel. It will also be available on the Apple TV app.

What can we expect to see during the event?

Apple will almost certainly officially announce the new iPhone 16 series of smartphones during the "It's Glowtime" event on Monday. Unconfirmed leaks claim the design of the iPhone 16 models won't be all that different compared to iPhones released in the last few years. The event will reportedly reveal that iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models will have 60Hz refresh rates on their screens but the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models will have 120Hz display refresh rates. Another rumor claims the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models will support recording 4K videos at 120fps.

Apple is also expected to talk more about its Apple Intelligence generative AI services at the event. However, that service will reportedly not be included with the iPhone 16 models when they launch later in September. Instead, the unconfirmed reports claim the first Apple Intelligence features will be added to the iPhone 16 models as part of the iOS 18.1 update that's due out in October.

The new Apple Watch Series 10 smartwatches are also expected to be revealed during the "It's Glowtime" event. The new devices will reportedly have bigger screens than the older Apple Watches. The Series 10 models are also rumored to include an upgraded ECG and heart rate sensor.

There may also be new AirPods revealed at the event. These new AirPods 4 models are reportedly going to be launched with a cheaper model, along with a more expensive one that may include features like active noise cancelation and wireless charging.