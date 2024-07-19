Apple iPhone SE 4's rear chassis rumoured to clone iPhone 16

The next generation of Apple's budget smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, is expected to use the same rear chassis manufacturing process as the iPhone 16. This new rumor is based on the information supplied by Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital.

As per the leaker, the backplate manufacturing process for the iPhone SE 4 is "exactly the same" as the regular iPhone 16 that will be on the market in the next few months. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether the fourth generation SE model will arrive before the year ends or in 2025.

Previous rumors suggest Apple might switch to a vertical dual camera layout for the regular iPhone 16, moving away from the iPhone 15's diagonal setup. The changed layout is expected to allow spatial video recording on the non-Pro iPhone 16.

Having the same backplate for the iPhone SE 4 would suggest that the device might also feature a dual camera setup, MacRumors suspects. However, there aren't any rumors claiming that Apple is planning to go in this direction.

This new rumor is in contrast with what was already known about the iPhone SE 4's chassis, as per the outlet. The iPhone SE 4 was expected to borrow a modified version of the iPhone 14's chassis and feature a single 48MP camera.

The reason behind the possible change to the iPhone 16 remains unclear. However, the goal of making a budget iPhone by reducing manufacturing costs might have acted as a motivation for the company.

The iPhone SE is expected to get a major overhaul by switching to a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID biometric system, a USB-C port, and chassis made of 7000 series aluminum with glass on the front/back.

In other words, Apple could finally move away from the legacy design featuring thick bezels and the Home button, just like it did with the iPad lineup this year. While the price of the iPhone SE 4 is expected to remain under $500, it might be the same as iPhone SE 3 or increase by 10%.