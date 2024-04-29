Dummy units show off the camera and design of the upcoming alleged iPhone 16

A few weeks ago, dummy units of the alleged iPhone 16 series revealed the design and some crucial aspects of the entire range. The dummy units did show off the highly rumored vertical camera module on the non-pro models of the iPhone 16 series.

The rumor is slowly getting concrete, as the latest images of dummy units show the same design, purportedly confirming that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will indeed rock a vertical camera module.

The latest images of the alleged iPhone 16 series dummy units shared by X user Sonny Dickson reveal the design of the entire lineup. The only dead giveaway was the camera module, which is of the same size on all the iPhone 16 series dummy units, which won't be the case with the actual phones.

The first thing that will catch your attention is the vertical camera module that has been rumored for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. It surely looks like the iPhone X camera module, i.e., one camera stacked over the other in a pill-shaped module.

Also, the dummy units showcase the size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which dwarfs the others in the lineup. In the leaked images, some numbers are written on top of each model, probably highlighting the screen size of the device. Going by that, the iPhone 16 Pro Max would come with a 6.9-inch screen, the iPhone 16 Pro would rock a 6.3-inch screen, while the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus would come with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes, respectively.

The iPhone 16 series is also rumored to be working on a technology that will help reduce lens flare when video recording, an issue that has been long highlighted by reviewers. It is also rumored that there will be dedicated camera shutter buttons in the iPhone 16 series, allowing for ease-of-use of cameras.