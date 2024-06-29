Mark your calendar: these big tech launches are coming in 2024

We are halfway into 2024 and have already seen big as well as interesting tech launches so far. The year kicked off with Apple launching the $3,499 Vision Pro headset. At CES, there was Samsung’s transparent microLED display, 2D/3D gaming monitor, LG’s OLED T Transparent TV, and a lot more.

Then, there was the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Bard’s rebranding to Gemini, Google’s Find My Device network, Pixel 8a, new Apple iPads, and the long-awaited RCS support for iPhone.

OpenAI got its faster GPT-4o model on the market but landed in a controversy over its AI voice sounding like Scarlett Johansson. There is also a version of ChatGPT whose job is to find mistakes in ChatGPT’s responses.

While Apple jumped into a new product category, Microsoft called it quits on Windows Mixed Reality support but will continue to focus on enterprise customers and HoloLens. The Redmond giant introduced a new breed of devices it calls Copilot+ PCs, although, it might have gone too far with some features.

Two minutes of silence for the "Crush" iPad commercial and Google's AI suggesting people add glue to your pizza to stick cheese.

Not just the upgraded versions of traditional tech we have seen for years, 2024 also brought new devices like Humane AI Pin and Rabbit R1. How long they’ll sustain on the market is a separate topic of discussion. Also, it’s far from unclear that AI is trying to fit in every nook and corner.

Having said that, we still have six months before calling it a year. Here is a roundup of some tech launches that are on the way.

Capcom Next (July)

Japanese video game company Capcom’s streaming event is just around the corner. Its 25-minute event Capcom Next will start at 3 pm Pacific Time on July 1, where the company will share details about three titles: Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Kunitsu Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for Apple devices.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked (July)

Samsung announced that its second Unpacked event for 2024 will happen on July 10 at 6 am PT / 3 pm CEST in Paris, although, the date was pretty much a known secret. If we blow the dust off our memory, the second Unpacked event was previously known for the Note series, but that prime time has been taken by Samsung’s foldable devices.

This time, Samsung will raise the curtain on Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6. Other things expected to arrive include Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and a Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet.

The rumor mill suggests that the South Korean tech giant could spill some beans about its upcoming XR headset and launch the Galaxy Ring wearable.

Made By Google Pixel 9 launch event (August)

Much like Samsung, Google is bad at keeping secrets and it often happens that important details of upcoming Google devices leak before the actual launch.

The search giant will introduce its newest flagship Pixel 9 series on August 13, 2024. For that, Google recently shared a teaser on social media to give a sneak peek of the unreleased smartphones. The company might also launch the Pixel Watch 3 at its Mady By Google event.

Get ready for magic at #MadeByGoogle



Learn more and sign up for updates: https://t.co/ZnBcg6S6vK pic.twitter.com/C6Of1L9g4a — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 25, 2024

In addition to Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, Google is expected to launch an XL variant of Pixel 9 Pro. Previous leaks suggest the devices will feature a pill-shaped camera bump at the back, meanwhile, alleged benchmarks hint at modest improvements over the Pixel 8.

Apple iPhone 16 launch event (September)

The Cupertino giant is readying the iPhone 16 series (with a rumored Capture button) for later this year but there is no official word from Apple. However, it would be safe to say the launch event will happen in September. The majority of iPhone launches Apple has done so far have happened in September, including almost all of the models since 2021.

Apple’s smartwatch is completing a decade of existence this year and the company is expected to launch an Apple Watch X as part of the celebration. Last year, watchOS 10 became Apple Watch’s biggest software update since its debut.

Other than that, there might be two new AirPods models on the stage, while the existing ones will say goodbye. AirPods Pro already got the USB-C treatment in 2023 and Apple will take things slow this year, as per report.

What’s more, Apple releases stable versions of its software updates following the iPhone’s launch. At WWDC 2024, the company previewed Apple Intelligence features alongside updates for its respective product lines.

Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) (October)

SDC 2024 is another Samsung event planned for later this year where the company might launch One UI 7. The latest operating system upgrade will be based on Android 15 which has reached platform stability.

It was reported that the annual developer event is scheduled to happen on October 3 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in Downtown San Jose, California. Among what’s expected from the upcoming update, Samsung might bring a vertically scrolling app drawer with One UI 7.

So, these are some of the 2024 tech launches you might want to wait for. We’ll try to expand this list as more information drops.