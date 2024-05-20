The Apple iPhone SE 4 with Face ID will allegedly cost you less than $500

Apple is allegedly working on a new fourth-generation SE model that is expected to launch sometime this year, despite some rumors suggesting that it may not see the light of the day until 2025. Last month, a leak spilled details about the specifications of the iPhone SE 4, suggesting that the upcoming iPhone SE 4 could be closer to the size of the iPhone 15 and iPhone SE 3.

Besides, the leak also claimed that the iPhone SE 4 could get a "right-angled frame" and that the front of the device would ditch the thick bezels and the home button. This means that the iPhone SE 4 will finally join the big leagues, and instead of Touch ID, it will feature Face ID inside the bathtub notch like the iPhone 13 series.

The same leak also suggested that the back of the iPhone SE 4 could be similar to that of the iPhone XR, hinting that the alleged fourth-generation SE model will pack a single camera. Apple may include some AI trickery to boost the camera's performance.

Now, a new leak has popped up online, this time suggesting the price changes that Apple could have planned for the US market. According to leaker Revegnus on X (formerly Twitter), the US launch price of the iPhone SE 4 could either remain $429, the same as the iPhone SE 3, or could see an increase by 10%.

iPhone SE 4 Price Rumors:



- The US launch price will either remain at $429 or see an increase of around 10%.



- Even if the price increases, the maximum target is to stay within $499. https://t.co/fROQe2eabr — J. Reve (@Revegnus1) May 19, 2024

Whatever the case may be, Apple will look to target the sub-$500 market with the fourth-generation iPhone SE 4. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to sport a 6.1-inch OLED display, and the frame is expected to be made of 7000 aluminum alloy with glass front and back.

The display prices for the iPhone SE 4 are expected to be a lot lower than the charges for the OLED panels for the iPhone 15. This is because the iPhone SE 4 will use legacy parts similar to the ones used in the iPhone 13 and 14.

Under the hood, the phone is rumored to be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset. The battery is expected to be somewhere around 3279 mAh and the iPhone SE 4 would allegedly support 20W wired and 12W wireless charging. These are just leaked specifications, and anything suggested by leaks should be taken with a grain of salt.