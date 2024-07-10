Apple iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max expected to offer faster charging speeds

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series sometime in September. Rumors about the iPhone 16 series, which includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, have been pouring in left, right, and center.

A previous rumor suggested that the MagSafe ring on the back of the iPhone 16 series was getting thinner. Then there was a rumor claiming that this year's iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models will be getting the vertical camera module.

The iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to feature a huge camera sensor, apparently because it is expected to feature a 5x optical zoom lens, previously exclusive to the Max models. It is also speculated that the iPhone 16 models will feature a dedicated camera hardware button.

Now, a fresh report by ITHome suggests that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max variants are expected to offer significantly faster charging speeds. For comparison, all four models of the current iPhone 15 lineup support wired fast charging up to 27W with a compatible power adapter and 15W for MagSafe charging.

However, according to the report, this year's iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models would feature 20W fast charging with MagSafe and 40W fast wired charging. Moreover, the report also adds that the significant increase in the fast charging support, especially wired charging will be offset by the bigger batteries, rumored to be coming inside the iPhone 16 Pro models.

The display bezels on the iPhone 16 models are also expected to get thinner this year, so much so that they are rumored to be the thinnest on any smartphone. This will give more screen real estate for all variants. The Cupertino-based company is also expected to feature Samsung's M14 OLED panels, better than the ones found inside the Galaxy S24 series.

There are also rumors circulating that Apple is expecting over-the-top sales this year for the iPhone 16 series. The company has reportedly increased chip orders and is expecting over 100 million iPhone 16 series sales.